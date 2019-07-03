Who can be called great?

“ Friends , Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears. I have come to bury Caesar, not to praise him. The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones. So let it be with Caesar.”

These melodramatic words spoken by Mark Antony at the funeral of Julius Caesar, in the William Shakespeare play by the same name, capture the age-old struggle to balance the good against the inevitable evil that men do when eulogising the dead.

Tom Jokinen offers a solution to the dilemma one faces in paying tribute upon the passing of a loved or hated one. He said the following: “You should respect death and respect the dead, not out of fear, but because it is the proper human thing to do.”

By tradition and practice a funeral is not an occasion in which one speaks evil of the dead. Despite one having led a flawed life, it's the norm at funerals to lift the deceased to angel-ship and to memorialise him/her by selective recall of past deeds.

Having listened to hundreds of eulogies, and myself given a few, I have come to this understanding. A eulogy is the accounting of a person's life in which the assets are spoken of but the liabilities go unmentioned; to await history's final verdict. Only once have I presided at or attended a funeral where the eulogy and tributes did not conform to the custom and tradition of speaking 'good' of the dead.

A few months ago I slipped into the back pew of a church at which the funeral of a man with a well-earned reputation for being what is euphemistically termed a community leader was in progress. At the end of a litany of glowing tributes, one woman rose to her feet to, as she put it, tell the truth and shame the devil. The woman, in dramatic style, proceeded to give a tongue-lashing to the deceased; describing him as a man who would “cuss” from morning 'til night and for whom to fight and bad up people was a lifestyle. This unaccustomed level of objectivity at a funeral was an eye-opening and jaw-dropping experience for everybody in the church, except, of course, for the body that lay cold in the casket. The dead could not hear and was in no position to answer the charges.

That situation was an aberration; a departure from the norm of allowing one to go to one's grave with one's reputation intact. The tendency, even in the precincts of the church, where truth telling is the hallmark, is to varnish, that is gloss over the imperfections of the deceased in the same way one does a cheap wooden casket. This is especially true of the treatment given to national political leaders upon their death. Along with the State funeral, there is the obligatory expression by some followers to name the person a national hero.

The court of public opinion is less emotional and more objective than eulogies, tributes and remembrances in how it assesses the contribution of those who would be called great. In a Gleaner-commissioned Bill Johnson poll, published August 1, 2017, 65 per cent of respondents could not identify a great nation-builder since Independence. The poll was especially telling in response to the specific question: Is there anyone that you think should be named a national hero? Of the 45 per cent responding 'yes', 17 per cent said Bob Marley; 16 per cent, Usain Bolt; two per cent, Michael Manley; and one per cent, Portia Simpson Miller, Edward Seaga, Andrew Holness, Louise Bennett-Coverley, and Vybz Kartel.

Seventeenth-century French philosopher and historian Voltaire, of the enlightenment period, in trying to add some objectivity to the debate of who could be called a great leader, made an important distinction: “Great men are those who have excelled at creating pure and lasting pleasures for generations yet to be born. The plunderers of the provinces are merely heroes. With me, great men come first and heroes last.” The greatness test posed by Voltaire is a hard one to pass for anyone whose name is not Jesus Christ or maybe a political leader the likes of a Nelson Mandela.

When a man's life is ended there is nothing he can say or do to change his reputation. Neither can it be changed by the sanctimonious eulogising of loved ones and those who benefited in some way from the good or bad he did. In the end, the life he lived speaks for itself. It is the final epitaph. The real value of death to the living, therefore, is not in further destroying the reputation of him to whom reputation no longer matters, but in learning from it.

To once more quote Mark Antony, “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones. So let it be with Caesar.” As it was with Caesar, so will it be with each of us upon our death. And so it is with Edward Phillip George Seaga. May his soul rest in peace and may light perpetual shine upon him.

