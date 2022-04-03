Scepticism of the local populace runs just as deep as the corruption that propagates it as we often scrutinise our public defenders and law enforcers.

We ask “who polices the police?” because of cases of alleged abuse of authority. However, not many, if any, asks “who protects our protectors?” Yes, that is the slant of today's piece as I am disheartened by the fact that the brave few who have been trained and contracted to serve and protect are having to resort to protest just so that they can acquire the salaries they have earned.

In a country seemingly littered with criminal elements, one would assume the importance and necessity of the police would be acknowledged by all. However, our actions say otherwise. I intend not to incite a wage war because I understand the Government's position on salary but this does not negate the fact that our security forces have families to feed and obligations to fill much like everyone else.

What I suggest is that we create more avenues for our national security to secure themselves financially. One such avenue is allowing our off-duty police to work as security, whilst wearing their uniform. This enables an easy transition from their scheduled posts to a supplementary position where they can remain in uniform. Truth is, there is power in presence as a uniformed officer serves as a passive crime deterrent.

In the US, off-duty police still act under the “colour of law” when they are employed as private security officers. This makes the officer potentially liable for misconduct under Section 1983 of the US Code, which prohibits State officials or other persons acting under the authority granted to them by the State from violating a person's constitutional rights. The major advantage to employing off-duty officers is that they have a qualified privilege to use force and make arrests. This means that when an off-duty officer uses force or makes arrests within the legal parameters set for police officers, then the private employer cannot be held liable for any injuries that result from an officer's proper use of force and arrest powers.

If our safety is truly a point of concern in Jamaica then I see no reason Jamaicans shouldn't be willing to adopt a similar approach to that of the US. It is a strategy in which everyone wins, except criminal elements.

Swearing to serve and protect has to be one of the most patriotic things to do for your country. Many of those who swore did so with the purest of intentions. However, purity sours if desperation is allowed to fester. Like it or not, this is one of the key causes of corruption. Of course, one should always say no to corruption but what if corruption is the surest way to combat a wage freeze? What if corruption is how an officer is able to sustain his/her family?

I speak not of the gluttonous lot that skims or cuts corners to earn extra. Also, I am well aware that what they are doing is no more wrong than the aforementioned. Yet, as a father, I can empathise and understand the need to provide for one's family. What I propose removes financial constraints as an incentive for corruption while fortifying our national security.

Speaking of incentives, the amount of unlicensed or illegal firearms we have in the country is alarming. It is our police that is tasked with seizing said firearms and I need not stress how tedious and dangerous the process can be for them. I believe those authoried should be better compensated for participating in these often high-risk operations.

So, given the gravity of these weapon-seizing operations, the police should get a prime minister's (cash) award for each gun that they find. I am in support of a $30,000 cash reward for a handgun and a $50,000 reward for high-powered weapons. These payments should be net of taxes and paid quarterly.

I know it sounds “cut and dry”, but crime and violence are too rampant in Jamaica for us to not prioritise securing our security. We need to look out for our overwatch not only because we need them, but also because they deserve it.

Hugh Graham is Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western, and CEO of Paramount Trading Company Ltd.