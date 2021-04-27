Women and transformational leadership in the age of C-19

This is a lightly edited version of a presentation to the Soroptimist Club of Kingston on the occasion of the club's 44th Stella Gregory Awards:

These are not normal times, so let's take a moment to acknowledge all the women whose lives, work, and families have been upended in some way by this pandemic — and who carry on. We should never take for granted that, despite the very real daily challenges that so many of us are now facing, sometimes, silently, we still continue to persevere.

The state of play

As we contemplate the topic of women in leadership and how we can achieve an equal future in a post-COVID-19 world, re-emergence and building forward better is on everyone's mind. And it is fair to say that now, more than ever, transformational leadership is needed.

Transformation comes from strong leaders who choose to challenge the status quo. When we look across the global, regional, and national landscape and assess the state of play, it is fair to say that women were made for this. Women around the world have been demonstrating transformational leadership at all levels.

Halfway across the globe we see an exemplary example in Jacinda Ardern, who was elected at just 37 years old to be the 40th prime minister of New Zealand and the third woman to lead that country. She leads with strength and is balanced with authenticity, empathy, and kindness.

Jacinda took a 20 per cent wage cut during COVID-19 and has steered her country ably and consistently during this pandemic, resulting in New Zealand having one of the lowest deaths per capita in the world. During her tenure she has faced earthquakes, pandemics, even given birth in office, and has tackled long-standing intractable injustices, like the Maori issue. In this area, she acknowledges her own failure to deliver the transformational change so desperately needed to right the wrongs. “We have not yet settled with Ngāpuhi, and there are decade-old challenges around unemployment, around housing, around corrections, around inequality.”

Openly acknowledging failures is a leadership style not often seen, especially in the political arena, but this honesty creates an opening for new approaches to be employed, and for real solutions to be found.

In the Caribbean we see Mia Mottley, a confident and transformational leader who leads not only Barbados but arguably the entire Caribbean. We have seen her on CNN and Good Morning, Britain, addressing multilaterals like the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Inter American Development Bank (IDB), and on many other global stages. As she advocates, her voice is clear and unafraid. She positions the Caribbean as a region of value and of significance, so much more than a “sun, sea and sand” playground for the First World. She states, “We must have the cultural confidence to develop technologies of our own kind on a timeline that plays to our strengths and which captures the imagination of our own people. We must become a developer of ideas and technologies that allow us to overcome the everyday disadvantages of being a small-island developing state. That will allow us to overcome our small population, our small economy, our vulnerability to natural disasters, and our very difficult history of slavery and colonialism.” Mia Mottley's style is very down-to-earth, and she offers a leadership model that exemplifies vision, strength, collaboration, and caring.

If we examine the state of play for women leaders right here in Jamaica by taking a look at the 2020 global gender gap report from the World Economic Forum (WEF 2020) it is no surprise we rank number one on educational attainment. We rank a respectable 24th in the world on economic participation and opportunity. According to a 2015 study of 108 countries conducted by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Jamaica had more women managers than any other country in the world. Time and again, in the non-government organisation (NGO) space, we see well-meaning multilaterals coming to Jamaica to fix the gender issue and being surprised to find the pendulum swinging in a different direction than they had imagined.

In Jamaica there are many women leading the fight against climate change, for social justice, for health and environment, and also in culture, with Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange at the helm. Kingston Creative, the organisation that I serve, is an NGO advocating for the advancement of creative people and creative entrepreneurship. We are working for the development of creative places and for growth in the creative economy, 84.1. We are also tackling the daunting and long-standing issue of urban decay, crime, and stigma in downtown Kingston, by working for the balanced and inclusive regeneration of our capital city through the development of a Downtown Kingston Art District.

Kingston Creative's leadership and membership is, in large part, made up of amazing women, many business owners, NGO leaders, creatives, and community leaders in their own right who come together collaboratively to tackle this incredible challenge. We are grateful for the women in our organisation who are willing to put in the work to realise the vision of a transformed creative city of music and of sustainable social and economic development for the creatives in our country and for the marginalised communities of downtown Kingston.

The challenges

Despite the achievements, Jamaican women are still behind in certain areas. Let's look at gender equity on our boards — the place where decisions are made and wealth is distributed. Despite the Jamaican workforce being mainly female, only 24 per cent of women are members of the boards of public sector bodies, and the number drops to only 16 per cent in the private sector. When you start to examine the complex intersectionality of race and gender it paints a dire picture for black women living in a 98 per cent black country.

Similar challenges are faced in political positions, in pay equity, and even in health outcomes. Globally, Jamaica ranks only 69th on Women's Political Empowerment and 65th on Women's Health and Survival.

For women entrepreneurs and business leaders among us, when it comes to attracting capital, which is required to achieve transformational change, again there is a huge block. Globally, female founders attract less than three per cent of all venture capital investment. This means that a shocking 97 per cent of all investment goes to men. If you drill down, black women founders received only 0.6 per cent of the funding raised since 2009, and Latinas, 0.4 per cent. Unconscious bias means that people just tend to feel more confident funding a man in a suit, even if his idea is not as good as yours, or even if it is yours, somehow the idea sounds better coming from a man.

Popular tech media outlet Techcrunch states, “ Year in, year out, the gender gap in venture capital investment continues to be a problem women founders face. While the gender gap in other areas... may be on the right path, this disparity in funding seems to be stagnant.” Women can have all the transformational ideas in the world, but if you cannot get funded, these solutions die on the vine and we as a country lose out.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 I am sure that many of us have experienced the burden of unpaid domestic work, the responsibility for childcare and even for children's education falling disproportionally on women. This is a situation that existed before but which is completely exacerbated by the pandemic. Now that everything is online and more accessible, with webinars and meetings advertised widely, we can see clearly who gets invited to the table, who gets to speak and make decisions — even on women's issue like abortion. The rise of “manels” (all-male panels) is very prevalent.

A call to action

So, while we have areas which we can celebrate, we can all agree that there is much work left to do. A favourite quote of mine, made even more poignant by the pandemic, is by Mary Oliver, a Pulitzer Prize winning poet. It reads:

“Tell me, what else should I have done?

Doesn't everything die at last, and too soon?

Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”

The novel coronavirus pandemic brings into sharp relief the value of our time, and brings a certain urgency to implementing our dreams. I truly believe that every woman has the power to change the world for the better; there is so much untapped possibility. We have the tendency to complain about the leadership failures around us; the things that we believe need to be changed in our communities, cities, workplaces, and in the country, and I would exhort us all to remember the International Women's Day call to action and instead, “choose to challenge”. Identify the problem, yes, but stop waiting for someone else to fix it. I challenge each of us to say to ourself: If I got together with 10 smart women, what could we do, together, to transform this problem? I guarantee you that the result will be beyond your expectations.

Let's commit to making some new habits. Women must start intentionally advocating for other women. We must speak up for other women in the rooms that they are not in. As a rule, we must support women and build them up, recommend them, refer them, pay them, and fund their ventures. You do not have to know a woman personally or be her friend or to be an advocate. Men advocate for men...just because. Let's make a habit of challenging the “manels” every single time that we see them.

To get Jamaica back on a path to sustainable national development we cannot simply return to business as usual. We need the intellect, energy, and ideas of all members of our society. We must do things differently and take steps to allow more women to be able to step into their role as transformational leaders. We have to do whatever we can to ensure that women have a seat at the table, are receiving equal pay, and are on that board so that they have the opportunity to make decisions and drive change.

Andrea Dempster Chung is co-founder and executive director of Kingston Creative. She is also a structural engineer and certified project manager.