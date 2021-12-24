Yes, follow the science, but don't forget to do the maths!

When I first set out to write this piece it was my intention to pull quotes from the USA's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration websites in addition to citing Japanese, Indian, and other more inclusive approaches.

I also sat with a very nice gentleman from Golden Grove named Ceaford Burnett and listened as he relayed his harrowing COVID-19 experience and lengthy stay in hospital, some of which he has to be reminded of on account of dangerously high fevers rendering him delirious.

I wanted to tell a different COVID-19 story — less personal than my own experiences. Then I thought, which person within the reach of this publication who can understand what I'm saying really needs to hear any of that? Everyone who knows what the Nuremberg Code is already knows everything I was about to parrot in the fashion of the vaccine bullies, who recite unreasonable bases for a mandate.

What exactly is it about these vaccines that evoke such aggressive disinterest and wholesale rejection? At one point I was looking at the various vaccines to see which seemed safest for me, but the more I listened to authority figures speak, the less appealing the vaccines became, and the more curious I became about the source of their strange persistence.

Here are a few of the causes for my mounting concern:

1) The lack of genuine dialogue.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton have both shown a complete disregard for any voice which doesn't simply echo their sentiments. They have taken an autocratic approach to a problem for which they have no proven solution, and the arrogance which drips from the downturned corners of the prime minister's mouth every time he addresses the nation makes him less popular every day. The masses do not want a vaccine from him. In fact, many of them have stated that what they want is an election.

2) The makers of these vaccines don't exactly have spotless report cards.

Pfizer holds the record for the largest health-care fraud settlement to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products in the history of the US Department of Justice. The sum was US$2.3 billion. That does not inspire enough trust to make me accept a treatment from the company which has not had the benefit of long-term testing.

The only proof of a 10-year outcome is the outcome gathered over 10 years.

My faith dips even lower when they accept no liability for any possible damage which may result from use of their product, even though they list possible side effects. And when the prime minister goes on record denying what is clearly stated in documentation and in interviews by the main purveyors of the vaccines, how can he expect anything but rejection?

3) There is a shameless and brainless censorship surrounding the discussions of these treatments. Over the last 22 months we have seen quite a few highly trained, published, and celebrated scientists of unrivalled experience from all categories suddenly go stark raving mad. Every professional who says anything that is not in keeping with the vaccine push is branded a lunatic. Many social media platforms engage in fact-checking exercises which, as Facebook admitted in the case of John Stossel vs Facebook, Science Feedback, and Climate Feedback , aren't even actual verification of facts.

4) The denying of lived experiences cannot possibly inspire trust.

To blame so-called anti-vaxers for supposed vaccine hesitancy when you admit that many who willingly went for their first shot refuse to go back for a second makes no sense. Those who take the shot can still catch and spread the novel coronavirus. The benefits are supposedly individual and that makes it an individual choice.

5) Despite the fact that the majority of people who caught the virus recovered from it using items in their medicine cabinet and even their kitchen, there is an eerie absence of early treatment options in the national dialogue. I am advised that a few doctors are now being forced to operate like criminals because, although their track records are unquestionable, their methods are prohibited.

I am repeatedly reminded in every conversation that I am not a scientist and specifically not a virologist or immunologist. Meanwhile, I am being ordered to follow blindly the tone deaf and uncalculated instructions of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is no more a virologist or immunologist than I am.

The bottom line is, if the vaccinated can still catch and pass on the novel coronavirus, why on Earth are people being forced out of their jobs to take it? If you don't care whether people will die of hunger, why do you care if they die of COVID-19?

Yes, follow the science, but don't forget to do the maths!

Tanya Stephens is an international singer/songwriter and citizen of Jamaica.