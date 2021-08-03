Grange welcomes probe into alleged trimming of Rasta woman by police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has welcomed the decision of the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, to order an investigation into claims that the police in Clarendon forcibly trimmed the locks of a young Rastafarian woman.

The police commissioner ordered the probe yesterday after the video circulated on social media as the country observed Emancipation Day.

In the video, the woman claims she was unfairly detained by the police following an incident in a public passenger vehicle and trimmed of her locks while in their custody.

“If the allegation is true, it would be a gross violation of the young woman's human rights and a very serious disrespect to her sacred religious practice,” Minister Grange said in commenting on the matter today.

“It is wrong for any person to forcibly cut the hair of another person, or discriminate or deny services because of how a person wears his/her hair.

“I await the commissioner's investigation and the actions that will follow. The investigation must be quick and transparent; and if the allegations are proven, there must be sanctions against those responsible,” she continued.

The minister added that, “I agree with General Anderson's statement that 'any police officer who in 2021 would violate any person's rights in this way would not be suitable to continue as a policeman/woman'.”