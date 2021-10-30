A bag ah tings @ TSO DAY 1

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to change the way they shop. Now it's not just what we buy, but more importantly where. Shoppers — though selective about spending — are big on brand loyalty and continue to shop with tried and true retailers. These were sentiments of shoppers on the ground on day one of Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out (TSO) 2021. Scores turned out early in hopes of getting first dibs on sale items to spruce up the wardrobe, and décor items to revamp the home.

Nichole Bartley, principal of Fashion 911 — a boutique that has participated in TSO (formerly Fashion's Night Out) since its inception in — says with limited times to shop she encouraged customers to come out early. “We experienced a constant flow of shoppers who were excited to experience the amazing deals we had to offer. It was a success! I'm forever grateful to the Jamaica Observer for the role they play in the fashion industry.” Loud Fashion Managing Director Doneisha Johnson says, “The first day was good! We did better than I anticipated considering we're still in a pandemic.”

COVID-19 certainly hasn't taken the joy out of shopping for a good deal at one of the many Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out participating stores. And as brick-and-mortar shops that previously had little to no e-commerce plan in place continue to transform how they serve consumers during the pandemic we continue to encourage online shopping where available.

The Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out, powered by National Comercial Bank, MultiLink and The Herald Printers, continues today for walk-in retailers from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. #ShopCovidSafe