A bag ah tings @ TSO DAY 1 PART 2

Whether you are a fan of online shopping or in-store browsing, the Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out (TSO) had something for you. With three glorious days of non-stop shopping (plus a bonus 24-hour cyber event to kick things off) Jamaicans islandwide put the woes of the pandemic aside to engage in some much-needed retail therapy.

The TSO team stopped by a few stores in Liguanea on day one of the extravaganza to engage with shoppers, and was pleased to see the turnout. There was a steady stream of shoppers scouring racks for the best deals. And with many retailers implementing deals 'shop more, save more' it was a win-win for all.

The Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out was powered by National Comercial Bank, MultiLink and The Herald Printers.