A Fund-raising Gala Done Right!

Executing the perfect fund-raising ball requires a bit of sorcery. The main objective, of course, is to raise funds, but no one wants to attend a boring event. How does a charity execute a top-tier event, satisfying its objectives, being mindful of budgets even while delighting a group of discerning attendees? To answer these questions, look to Hanover Charities. The organisation's annual Sugar Cane Ball is a prime example of a fundraising gala done right.

This year's event took place on Saturday, February 19, with the theme Vienna Opera Ball. Guests from North America and Europe gathered at the Round Hill Hotel and Villas to waltz, dine, and support Hanover Charities and its incredible work in Western Jamaica. The event began with a cocktail reception where guests were delighted by Montego Bay-based saxophonist Andrene Brown. This live performance, however, could not prepare guests for the next.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas Managing Director and Honorary Consul for the Republic of Austria in Jamaica Josef Forstmayr and Hanover Charities Chair Katrin Casserly officially opened the Sugar Cane Ball by performing the Viennese waltz. Call Dancing with the Stars! Round Hill Hotel and Villas Executive Chef Martin Maginley created a “Taste of Vienna”, while the Chokey Taylor Band entertained attendees during and after dinner. Each popular song rendition had guests moving and, at moments, singing along. Folks were singing Sade as if they were in the shower! Oh, such fun!

You remember the scene in the Sound of Music where the von Trapp children sang So Long, Farewell? Well, we draw the curtains on coverage of the 2022 Sugar Cane Ball and say auf wiedersehen.