A Mystical Night in Thailand

On the evening of Saturday, March 26, Select Brands Limited and Montego Bay-based Mystic Thai joined forces to host a seven-course, wine-paired dinner dubbed a Night in Thailand.

Mystic Thai principal Kareena Mahbubani and Select Brands Luxury Portfolio Manager Debra Taylor-Smith left nothing to chance and were triumphant in executing a fabulous event. From the lemongrass martini welcome cocktail to surprising people celebrating birthdays, each touchpoint made an impact. No surprise, really, as Mahbubani and Taylor-Smith are consummate hosts, and memorable client experience is the lodestar of their personal brands.

Here are snapshots from Saturday evening's goings-on at Night in Thailand, held at the Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen.