All Hail The Spartans!
Tuesday SocialTuesday, March 29, 2022
|
The R Hotel's District 5 Rooftop was the venue Sunday, March 13, for a celebratory brunch hosted by the Sagicor Holborn management team to honour their stars.
“Our branch had 30 persons qualifying for the Prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT),” explained Chris Lawe, senior branch manager, before adding, “The team would have contributed the most to the branches' Premium Income business and amount of insurance sold, hence solidifying our position as producing the most business for the company.”
There was more to share. “We also historically have had the most MDRT qualifiers year after year.”
Reason enough, we reckon, to celebrate.
Team - SPARTANS
Company - Sagicor
Ian Bourne - Unit Manager
Loeri Robinson - Unit Manager “MDRT Court of the table”qualifier (3 x MDRT)
Alwaine Thorpe - Unit Manager
Chris Lawe - Senior Branch Manager
Nneka Alveranga - SPARTAN Leading advisor 2021
Maurice McLeod - SPARTAN Rookie of the year 2021
Tiffany Lawson - “MDRT Court of the table”qualifier (3 x MDRT)
