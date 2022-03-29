All Hail The Spartans!

The R Hotel's District 5 Rooftop was the venue Sunday, March 13, for a celebratory brunch hosted by the Sagicor Holborn management team to honour their stars.

“Our branch had 30 persons qualifying for the Prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT),” explained Chris Lawe, senior branch manager, before adding, “The team would have contributed the most to the branches' Premium Income business and amount of insurance sold, hence solidifying our position as producing the most business for the company.”

There was more to share. “We also historically have had the most MDRT qualifiers year after year.”

Reason enough, we reckon, to celebrate.

Team - SPARTANS

Company - Sagicor

Ian Bourne - Unit Manager

Loeri Robinson - Unit Manager “MDRT Court of the table”qualifier (3 x MDRT)

Alwaine Thorpe - Unit Manager

Chris Lawe - Senior Branch Manager

Nneka Alveranga - SPARTAN Leading advisor 2021

Maurice McLeod - SPARTAN Rookie of the year 2021

Tiffany Lawson - “MDRT Court of the table”qualifier (3 x MDRT)