Ashley Makes it Easy to Say, 'Love It!'

On Wednesday, October 27, Ashley Furniture HomeStore drew the curtains on the fifth staging of Design Week JA. The “beautiful, affordable furniture” purveyor hosted a virtual event, entitled Love It, moderated by event conceptualiser Novia McDonald-Whyte. Joining her were: Ashley Furniture Director of China Merchandising & International Visual Becky Shan; Angelie Spencer Home (ASH) principal and Ashley Furniture HomeStore Jamaica ambassador Angelie Martin Spencer; and lifestyle and transformation coach Patrice J White.

Shan's role involves travelling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and Asia to support the retailer's brick-and-mortar locations. When asked her thoughts on why the brand is recognisable worldwide, Shan noted, “we know who our customers are and introduce them to the items they need.” According to the US-based Women's Business Center, “Successful business owners understand what their customers want and the most effective way of making their product or service available.” Ashley prides itself on consistently finding innovative ways of delivering exceptional products and service to the “people who matter most — our customers”.

Shan, who has worked for Ashley for close to nine years, is proud to be a part of a retailer that offers customers “the right product for their lifestyle”. Whether you're a fan of traditional or contemporary styles, or something in between, with a stop at Ashley Furniture HomeStore, you'll find the right fit.

Martin Spencer meanwhile has been an ambassador for Ashley Furniture HomeStores in Jamaica for the past four years. Listen to her speak, and you'll understand why. Not only is she a fan of the brand, but she uses many of their pieces in her various design projects islandwide. Love It viewers learned about a few of Ashley's lifestyle categories — vintage casual, urbanology, modern refinery, and new traditions (traditional). If you think that these overarching lifestyles are limiting, think again. They comprise numerous design styles, including farmhouse, modern, mid-century, industrial, glam, coastal, traditional, boho, urban and French country.

According to Martin Spencer, “you're not limited to one, you can mix and match lifestyles,” echoing sentiments in this year's Ashley catalogue, “Whether you stick to one style or mix it up — your home should be true to you.” The ASH principal highlighted the versatility of the brand's products which can fit in spaces of various sizes. She shared tips on using a simple accent chair to create a cosy nook, “all you need is a five by five space,” Martin Spencer enthused. And she shared how her North Coast clientele adore the brand's coastal colours.

The panellists became animated when discussing White's purchase of a nautical clock from Ashley Furniture HomeStore. For the lifestyle and transformational coach, the clock was more about personal representation than décor. “I'm an explorer… the clock represents time, space and travel,” she said. In being a supporter of the brand, White was quick to highlight that she's constantly inspired by the “wide range of products” and appreciates the company supporting a cause close to her heart — Homestead Place of Safety.

As for design tips, White is keen on rugs. For her, rugs offer comfort, beauty and a space for the fitness enthusiast to do her workouts. Whether it's a baby crawling, a family playing board games, or a couple cuddling under a blanket watching a movie, a rug has multiple uses.

We share more from Ashley Furniture HomeStore in tomorrow's Daily Observer.