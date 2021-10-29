Ashley Makes it Easy to Say, 'Love It!' Part II

The fifth year of Design Week JA came to a stylish close on Wednesday, October 27, with a virtual event — Love It — hosted by Ashley Furniture HomeStore. The event saw Ashley Furniture Director of China Merchandising & International Visual Becky Shan; Angelie Spencer Home (ASH) principal and Ashley Furniture HomeStore Jamaica ambassador Angelie Martin Spencer; and lifestyle and transformation coach Patrice J White discussing interior design trends and the benefit of shopping at Ashley Furniture HomeStore with moderator and Design Week JA conceptualiser Novia McDonald-Whyte.

A memorable part of the discussion related to maximising small spaces. Martin Spencer had viewers rethinking the idea of having a large dining table. The interior designer noted that Ashley stocks dining tables with removable leaves that you can insert when required. However, another helpful suggestion was to place the dining table against a wall and mix the types of seating. With a bench on one side and chairs on the other, you can push the dining table against the wall, over the bench, when it is not being used. Not only is this design tactic useful, but the combination of seating types also creates a modern and stylish look that's suitable for a variety of spaces, even small ones.

Did you know that you don't need a coffee table? For confined spaces or small apartments, a coffee table affects movement. But where to rest a glass of wine, a book, or nibbles for guests when they pop 'round? On a sofa table placed behind the sofa. A unit with drawers can offer extra storage, but the primary purpose is to create a beautiful, useful surface with this slender piece of furniture that replaces the traditional coffee table.

What would a pandemic era design discussion be without a discussion on working from home? Ashley Furniture HomeStore has many home-office solutions that don't require the conversion of a den or guest bedroom. With upholstered swivel chairs and well-crafted tables that can double as desks, even an entry hallway can become an office space without detracting from your current design theme. The mention of dining tables came up again, this time as it relates to being a space from which remote learning and work take place.

For those who are already maxed out on space, the dining table has become the home office. Your current chairs may not be comfortable, but there's a simple solution for that, as well. Replace some of them. Design Week JA has seen the trend of dining tables with purposely mismatched chairs on the pages of design magazines. You, too, can achieve that look and keep your lower back knot-free with a trip to Ashley for chairs that work with your aesthetic and keep you comfortable as you work from home.

And, you thought we'd forgotten to mention sleep. Ashley doesn't just sell bedroom sets and mattresses, it has a full dream destination. Since we spend a third of our lives sleeping, why not do it on the best bed in a calming and beautiful bedroom? Make it your sanctuary with an accent chair that will become a reading nook and smart storage solutions that help keep the room clutter-free. Here's an Ashley Furniture HomeStore design tip: ensure that your big-ticket items — sofa, bedroom set, dining table — are neutral so that they remain timeless, requiring a few colourful accents to refresh the space.

Design Week JA 2021 was powered by National Commercial Bank, National Housing Trust, H&L Rapid True Value and Arc Manufacturing Limited.