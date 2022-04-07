Browse, Brew, Buy (Part 2)

On April 2, 2022, the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival wrapped with the Festival Marketplace — an extravaganza filled with food, coffee, arts, and culture, plus live performances.

Patrons from as close as St Mary to as far away as Norway flocked the lawns of Devon House to discover the mystique of Blue Mountain Coffee.

Their journey began with a lesson in coffee and lifestyle from Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and his expert panellists: Old Tavern Coffee Estate principal David Twyman; Coffee Traders Limited director Jacqueline Sharp; Jamaican Women in Coffee (JAWiC) co-founder and Vice-President Marshalee Valentine; chairman of the Tourism Linkages Network and Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Adam Stewart.

Armed with a wealth of knowledge, patrons subsequently went shopping, capitalising on the opportunity to purchase Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee and coffee-inspired products, with special offers and discounts.

Among the beauty and wellness offerings were coffee body oils by Adam & Eve Day Spa and a variety of scrubs from Paradise Child. The purveyors were fully stocked with roasted coffee beans and cafés with everything from lattes to a frappés.

Starbucks, while absent from the festival, was mentioned as Stewart who made his contribution during the 'Wake Up With Coffee' session. “An absolute dream of ours is to have a roastery in Jamaica — currently the Blue Mountain coffee has to go from Jamaica to Seattle to be roasted, then reimported for Starbucks to use it here, just because of their stringent brand standards — so if we can bring in a roastery here... and we can sell and distribute here, and be able to use it in our stores here, that'll be a dream come true,” he related. Toast to that!

MC Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton was in top form as she, with the help of DJ Delano kept the crowd entertained. Trumpeter and vocalist Dwight Richards wooed the ladies and on-the-rise artiste Kalyra got them to 'wine'. The event went past its 5:00 pm cut-off time, but patrons did not seem to mind as they were completely in thrall to crooner Christopher Martin and his spirited set.

