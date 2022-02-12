Ceremonial opening of Parliament reclaims its grandeur, somewhat

Ceremonial opening of Parliament reclaims its grandeur, somewhatSaturday, February 12, 2022
|
It's a given that the novel coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on many activities and traditions. The pomp and grandeur associated with the ceremonial opening of Parliament is no exception. Masks are, alas, still a 'thing', but Thursday, February 11, at Gordon House gave hope that the much-anticipated fashion extravaganza is slowly returning. We say slowly because the usual buzz on the ground was absent. There's nothing quite like busy salons, boutiques and seamstresses ensuring that all is on point and ready for the grand reveal.
Once again with strict adherence to the Ministry of Health and Wellness COVID-19 guidelines, numbers of parliamentarians, dignitaries, diplomats and of course the boisterous crowd were reduced, forcing many to follow the proceedings on television and the Internet.
The traditional 'march to Gordon House' was also COVID-19-compliant, with members of Parliament encouraged to walk in single file.
With that said, kudos to Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange who wore a striking design from New Jersey-born, Guyanese-blooded fashion designer Marrisa Wilson and gets our Best Dressed Award.
Saturday Social unveils more.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy