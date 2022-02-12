Ceremonial opening of Parliament reclaims its grandeur, somewhat

It's a given that the novel coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on many activities and traditions. The pomp and grandeur associated with the ceremonial opening of Parliament is no exception. Masks are, alas, still a 'thing', but Thursday, February 11, at Gordon House gave hope that the much-anticipated fashion extravaganza is slowly returning. We say slowly because the usual buzz on the ground was absent. There's nothing quite like busy salons, boutiques and seamstresses ensuring that all is on point and ready for the grand reveal.

Once again with strict adherence to the Ministry of Health and Wellness COVID-19 guidelines, numbers of parliamentarians, dignitaries, diplomats and of course the boisterous crowd were reduced, forcing many to follow the proceedings on television and the Internet.

The traditional 'march to Gordon House' was also COVID-19-compliant, with members of Parliament encouraged to walk in single file.

With that said, kudos to Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange who wore a striking design from New Jersey-born, Guyanese-blooded fashion designer Marrisa Wilson and gets our Best Dressed Award.

