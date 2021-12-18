Consular Corps Toasts with Optimism

“It's a pleasure to address the Corps, not virtually, but in person,” said Dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica Robert Scott. Scott was addressing members of the diplomatic community in Jamaica at a holiday gathering on Thursday.

In the spirit of the holidays, and because it's just in his nature, Christopher Issa flung open the doors and hosted the event at the soon-to-be-opened S Foods located on Worthington Terrace. Scott began proceedings by having a moment of silence for members of the Corps who passed away during the year.

Those in attendance later enjoyed a delicious vegetarian Ethiopian spread prepared by Honorary Consul of Ethiopia Yodit Hylton and canapés courtesy of S Café and the Spanish Court Hotel. Guests were enthusiastic about the S Foods space.

Scott then acknowledged how the diplomatic community bonded during the lockdowns; highlighted projects that members initiated and the work they continue to do on the island, and praised the evening's host and his brother, Honorary Consul General of Norway in Jamaica Andrew Issa Issa, for their generosity.

It has been a busy year for the Consular Corps in Jamaica. But a guiding principle of each mission is service. And the group is ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the new year.