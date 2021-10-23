Design Tips and Trends from Creative Building Finishes

And just like that, we are halfway through Design Week JA 2021! Our virtual tour on Friday, October 22, took us to Creative Building Finishes Limited. Marketing Manager Andrene Webster took viewers through the showroom located at 5 Red Hills Road. Fun fact: the company has “been the leading supplier of first quality tiles in Jamaica” since 2000.

We managed to fill two notebook pages of tips from Webster's presentation. However, a picture is worth a thousand words, so here's a collage of the design tips that most resonated with us.