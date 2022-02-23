Jamaican Creatives: On the Pulse of Greatness

On Thursday, February 10, the Jamaica Creative unit of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport hosted the “first creative careers expo of its kind” at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel. Moderated by well-known creatives Terri-Karelle Reid and Rushane “Rushcam” Campbell, the event was attended by high school and tertiary students, some who travelled as far from Westmoreland to attend.

The United Nations estimates that the value of the global creative economy is upwards of US$2.25 trillion and accounts for over 30 million jobs. In her address, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange explained the origins and purpose of the ministry's Jamaica Creative unit. Initially called the Creative Industries Council, the unit was established to “facilitate the growth and development of the CCI (cultural and creative industry) sector”.

The event lasted over six hours and had performances, guest speakers, and 17 panellists. The information-rich expo was mindful of its audience and ensured that the day was broken into digestible sections punctuated with performances and guest speakers. The audience was wowed by the talent of the University Singers, Ashe Ensemble, and Island Kings.

The event's official guest speaker was Clement Ishmael, worldwide music supervisor for Disney's The Lion King. Ishmael, whose résumé is as long as a chapter in a Marlon James novel, was proud to participate in the groundbreaking event. His speech was gilded with inspirational takeaways that were not out of reach for the audience. In addition to charging the young people in attendance with ensuring that their creative pursuits have a legacy, he reminded them to “believe in yourself and what you have to offer”.

The panel discussions were separated into four sections — Performing Arts and Film, Fashion and Culinary Arts, Creative Services and Content Creators, and Entertainment Production. The panellists participating in the first discussion — Performing Arts and Film — included DMH Productions Limited CEO Dahlia Harris; managing director of M1 Saeed Thomas; head of the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts Michael Holgate; and Jamaica Cultural and Development Commission (JCDC) Director of Events Management Gregory Simms. The participants shared personal stories peppered with anecdotes about perseverance and knocking down of doors.

Harris implored performers in the audience to get creative with social media to amplify their work, regardless of budget. “Tag a director, tag a producer, tag an actor so they can see your work,” she said.

The Fashion and Culinary Arts panel comprised Executive Chef Brian Lumley; Jamaica Observer Limited Senior Associate Editor, Lifestyle and Social Content Novia McDonald-Whyte; bespoke tailor Carlton Brown; Haveli founder and creative director Mina Robertson; and womenswear designer and University of Technology Jamaica lecturer Donald Mirander. A key takeaway from this section was evaluating academic performance and choosing a creative career. Both Lumley and Robertson mentioned how well they performed in school but a creative career ended up being their ultimate calling. It was a moment of clarity for attendees who could distance themselves from our cultural belief that bright children must become lawyers, doctors, bankers, or engineers.

Rushane Campbell did double duty as a panel member in the segment highlighting creative services and content creators. Campbell joined The LAB COO Tashara Lee Johnson (who sat in for LAB MD Kimala Bennett); Mystique Integrated Services Limited Valón Thorpe; and founder of eponymous publishing house Ian Randle. Each person shared how they took enormous leaps of faith to pursue their creative careers. Campbell left practising law, Bennett and Thorpe saw ways of reimagining advertising and marketing in Jamaica, and Randle wanted a home where local scholars could have their work thoughtfully produced. Randle emphasised the importance of reputation and reminded the audience that they should do due diligence when deciding with whom to partner, work for, or creatively support.

The final discussion was centred on entertainment production, and had five panellists — Headline Entertainment principal Jerome Hamilton; Phase 3 CEO Delano Forbes; technical director Nadia Roxburgh; Main Event Group CEO Solomon Sharpe; and Reggae Sunsplash co-founder and Walters Production principal Maxine Walters. Nurturing the next crop of homegrown internationally renowned talent was a vital aspect of this segment. Each person acknowledged the importance of sending the elevator back down and being generous with their time to help young people. Walters noted “anyone who writes to me gets a reply” as she remembers that at the beginning of her career, she too wanted to get somewhere.

Jamaica Creative Career Expo 2022 attendees also heard from National Director: The National Entertainment, Culture and Creative Industries Marisa Benain; Tourism Enhancement Fund Executive Director Dr Carey Wallace; state Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Alando Terrelonge; and Digicel Jamaica Head of Public Relations Elon Parkinson.

In her closing address Minister Grange shared that over 60 companies have agreed to partner with Jamaica Creative to offer internships to students. On Thursday, the first cohort, comprising 10 students, was awarded paid internships. And after the event, the students in attendance got one-on-one time with panel members.

The creative industry is the fastest growing sector of the Jamaican economy. And, as Minister Grange said, “Jamaica is a country rich with creatives, with its finger on the pulse of greatness.”