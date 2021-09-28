Jayda Cheaves celebrates 24th b'day in Jamaica

Jayda Cheaves celebrates 24th b'day in JamaicaTuesday, September 28, 2021
“Y'all ain't never did Jamaica like this!” screamed social media influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves as she gave her Instagram followers a virtual tour of her Tryall Club luxury villa last Thursday.
That's right, as a life-sized digital billboard in Atlanta, Georgia, sent the buzz about her Waydamin Merch launch to fever pitch, Cheaves jetted into the island to celebrate her 24th birthday. And it was a movie! From Hermès birthday gifts to beach and river adventures, Cheaves had everyone tuned in this past weekend.
Box seat privilege as Tuesday Social puts Cheaves on the big screen.
