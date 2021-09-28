Jayda Cheaves celebrates 24th b'day in Jamaica

“Y'all ain't never did Jamaica like this!” screamed social media influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves as she gave her Instagram followers a virtual tour of her Tryall Club luxury villa last Thursday.

That's right, as a life-sized digital billboard in Atlanta, Georgia, sent the buzz about her Waydamin Merch launch to fever pitch, Cheaves jetted into the island to celebrate her 24th birthday. And it was a movie! From Hermès birthday gifts to beach and river adventures, Cheaves had everyone tuned in this past weekend.

Box seat privilege as Tuesday Social puts Cheaves on the big screen.