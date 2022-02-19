The Scotialink Sports Club was the place to be last Saturday, February 12, as tennis lovers hit the court for ACE HP Tennis Academy's pre-Valentine's Day Social, Let's Make a Racket!

The event — held in association with Perfect Match Sports Gifts — was supported by Tennis Jamaica President John Azar and his wife Gabriela. The event scored major points with pros and neophytes alike, who showed up in tennis-chic outfits to compete.

From all indications, the event was a blast!

Saturday Social is game, set, match.