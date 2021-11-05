MoBay Turns Out for TSO 2021 Part 1

Saturday afternoon's downpour did not deter Montego Bay shoppers from participating in the Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out (TSO) 2021. There's no better way to kick-start Christmas shopping than by saving on every dollar spent. Steering the TSO 2021 ship's visit to MoBay was Jamaica Observer Limited Deputy Managing Director Natalie Chin. Though The Edge 105 FM outdoor broadcast attracted Ron Muschette fans to Whitter Village, the O-Team darted across the Second City to see how shoppers at Fairview Shopping Centre fared in the hunt for deals.

Over 200 retailers participated in #TSO2021. The four-day online and in-person shopping event was powered by National Commercial Bank, Herald Printers Limited, and Multilink, which has been a TSO partner for over a decade.