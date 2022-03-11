On International Women's Day — celebrated on Tuesday, March 8 — Sagicor used the opportunity to applaud female team leaders under the theme Peak Everything — TotallyHER – Hope, Endure, Rise. A highlight of the Dania Beckford-hosted event, held in the auditorium at the company's Barbados Avenue HQ, was hearing the journey to success by the women.

They, along with Totally HER's special guest Chief of Defence Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, were interviewed live for the virtual audience.

Friday Social shares more.