Peak Everything – TotallyHER – Hope, Endure, Rise
Friday SocialFriday, March 11, 2022
|
On International Women's Day — celebrated on Tuesday, March 8 — Sagicor used the opportunity to applaud female team leaders under the theme Peak Everything — TotallyHER – Hope, Endure, Rise. A highlight of the Dania Beckford-hosted event, held in the auditorium at the company's Barbados Avenue HQ, was hearing the journey to success by the women.
They, along with Totally HER's special guest Chief of Defence Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, were interviewed live for the virtual audience.
Friday Social shares more.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy