“Food is a very good thing, I thought. It can cure a lot of ills,” is a line from the last couple of pages of Black, White, and The Grey . The sentence perfectly encapsulates the Rockhouse Foundation's fund-raising weekend, Getaway with The Grey, held from Friday, April 1 to Saturday, April 2.

Black, White, and The Grey is the culinary memoir from James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey and entrepreneur John O Morisano, the powerhouses behind The Grey. The book chronicles the “story of an unexpected friendship and a beloved restaurant”.

The Grey, based in Savannah, Georgia, is arguably one of the best restaurants in the United States. Don't take our word for it. In addition to numerous awards and worldwide acclaim, Bailey is a semi-finalist for a 2022 James Beard Award (yes, another one) in the Outstanding Chef category, aka the best chef in America. Plus, Bailey and Morisano have fans who trek there to eat their food.

Bailey and Morisano travelled to Jamaica to support the Rockhouse Foundation, which has been doing transformative work in Westmoreland for two decades. At present, the foundation's primary undertaking is expanding the Savanna-la-Mar Inclusive Academy (Sav Inclusive) from teaching students from three years old to Grade Two to accepting students to Grade 12. Each year, the foundation will add a new grade for the next decade, so the current second-graders have a path through high school.

Friday evening's dinner party kicked off with cocktails courtesy of Caribbean distillery Ten To One Rum. Miss Lily's Culinary Director Andre Fowles and Skylark Hotel Executive Chef Kahari Woolcock took the reins and delighted Rockhouse Foundation patrons with a family-style feast.

On Saturday morning, guests attended a Q&A with Bailey and Morisano and received signed copies of their memoir. Later in the evening, Chef Bailey took guests on a journey with a series of palate-exciting dishes. Stay tuned to Thursday Food for an extensive culinary recap in the coming weeks.

Food can cure a lot of ills. Dakar-based think tank WATHI sees food as multidimensional, as something that shapes identities, and cultures and in the end, society. In the case of the Rockhouse Foundation and its annual celebrity chef weekends, the proceeds help fuel its vital work in Westmoreland that, in addition to Sav Inclusive, includes supporting Bunch of Stars Pre-K in Old Hope, Moreland Hill Primary School, The Little Bay All-Age School, Negril Public Library, and Negril All-Age School.

The weekend's spectacular meals allowed attendees to partake in a closer relationship with cultural traditions. Whether black, white, or Asian, those in attendance saw how food impacts identities and environments. Through the foundation's work, they saw how food is more than a means of survival.

Getaway with The Grey offered three events, two days, and lifelong impact. What more could you ask for from one unforgettable weekend?

Photographers: Michael Condran and Vaughn Stafford Gray