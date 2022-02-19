Sagicor serves 'Meals for a Cause'Saturday, February 19, 2022
|
It was all about good food and fun last Monday, V-Day, at Sagicor Group Jamaica's Barbados Avenue HQ, as the Sagicor Foundation teamed up with celebrity chef Jacqui Tyson and Broken Plate Restaurant's chef Damion “Stewie” Stewart to deliver deliciousness.
Patrons — many of them Sagicor staff bitten by the love bug — purchased delectable gourmet lunch and dinner boxes as part of the group's fund-raising efforts in aid of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run 2022 beneficiary: Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).
Here are a few highlights from the event.
