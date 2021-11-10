Sisters' Golden Rising Part 1

After being rescheduled three times due to the pandemic, We Inspire Women's b runch was finally staged Saturday last at Talk of the Town, Jamaica Pegasus. Under the theme “Resolve to Rise” the affair saw a room of sister queens dressed in various shades of gold celebrating success, resilience, and each other. Inspirational speakers, a praise-and-worship session, and further highlighting of the vision of We Inspire Limited CEO Cortia Bingham-McKenzie were all part of the itinerary of this well-received and dynamic event.