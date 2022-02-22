Sugar Cane Ball 2022 (Part 2)

Unable to host an in-person event last year, Hanover Charities took its fund-raising efforts online. Though the annual Sugar Cane Ball raises much of the funds used to fuel the foundation's work, it could still provide 207 tertiary-level scholarships and distribute over 20,000 packages of food to needy Hanover residents in 2021.

Last Saturday, February 19, the Sugar Cane Ball returned.

Though attendees were in a festive mood, they did not forget the evening's mission and why they were there. Wallets and pocketbooks were flung open; supporters wrote cheques and made substantial pledges. Fun fact: Some attendees purchased US$5,000 worth of raffle tickets. The air was electric! Tuesday Social shares highlights.