Sugar Cane Ball 2022 (Part 3)
Wednesday SocialWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
“I've never seen a crowd like this before,” said a first-time Sugar Cane Ball attendee. The annual Hanover Charities-hosted event is nonpareil, and the Round Hill Hotel and Villas venue is the perfect host for the experience. Though merriment hung in the air much like the fairy lights which lined the trees framing the path leading to the dining area, folks knew they were there to support the foundation's philanthropic efforts. Wednesday Social continues the Jamaica Observer's week-long coverage of the event.
