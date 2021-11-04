TSO Takes On the Sunshine City

The O-Team supported by The Edge 105 FM touched down at Sunshine Outlet Mall in Portmore on Friday, October 29, for day two of The Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out (TSO) 2021. Though nabbing deals from participating stores was the call to action, many of the mall's staff and shoppers could not resist snapping pics with veteran radio personality and Edge FM host Ron Muschette. And there were steep discounts available. Some stores had 75 per cent-off sales, others had buy one, get one free (BOGO) promotions, but most offered at least 20 per cent in discounts.

In addition to having ample parking, Sunshine Outlet Mall, adjacent to Sovereign Village Portmore is a homeware, beauty, and personal-care destination. On a budget, but feel like redecorating a room or the entire house for Christmas? Then head to Gems Home Center. In the market for an eye-catching outfit or fashionable footwear, the Unexpected Department Store may have what you're looking for. Infini Gelato is there to satisfy your sweet tooth. If your main goal is one-stop shopping, then Dessie Variety Fashion Store is the answer.

Bodyscape Spa's knowledgeable and professional team offer top-notch body treatments, and if you need a fashionable pair of eyewear that comes with a free vision test, then pop into Eyeland Eyewear. For all your shipping and online shopping delivery needs, there's no better option than SSMC Xpress International. And if you're heading out of town and don't wish to drive or are taking visiting family on a tour of The Rock, call the folks at Nationwide Express Tours.

These are just a handful of the over 200 retailers that participated in the multi-day islandwide shopping event, which kick-starts the holiday shopping period. TSO 2021 was powered by National Commercial Bank, Multilink, and Herald Printers Limited.