US$20,000 in 20 Seconds — A Live Auction Record for Hanover Charities

“This woman has single-handedly made the most money for us,” said Round Hill Hotel and Villas Managing Director Josef Forstmayr of the Sugar Cane Ball's auctioneer Rachel White Young. White Young is the Head of Morning Sale - Post-war and Contemporary Art at Christie's. The fact that she had a child eight weeks before the Sugar Cane Ball did not deter her from attending the event and supporting Hanover Charities.

When White Young opened a bid, she didn't ask; she encouraged. With eye contact and a simple, “how about you?” she'd get the bid and continue growing the number. In fact, for Lot Four, a Container of Love, White Young broke Sugar Cane Ball records and got US$20,000 in pledges in 20 seconds. Just when you're tempted to ask, “how does she do it?” you're reminded that she broke art auction industry records in November 2019 by closing a day sale, having amassed US$119 million.

The Container of Love is a lifeline for needy Hanover residents. Each container is packed with items that are relatively affordable in the US but expensive on the island. Last year's container was filled with backpacks, crayons, books, mattresses, clothes, sanitary supplies, and items to continue the charity's work at the Westhaven Children's Home, Hopewell Sports and Community Centre, and through the Cecile Clare Kitchen of Love.

Other live auction lots included premium tickets to any Arsenal 2022 home football match; two nights for 20 people at South Coast Villa Bamidele that opens in March; and a 10-night trip to Austria and tickets to the Vienna Opera Ball or the Salzburg Festival. The silent auction comprised over 70 items that included travel and culinary experiences, jewellery, and home and sporting goods.

Hanover Charities makes a little go a long way. For example, a donation of US$5,000 covers tertiary tuition for a student for an entire year — Hanover Charities granted 207 scholarships last year alone. A US$2,500 pledge covers the costs of over 4,000 hot meals (that's two months of lunches) at the Cecile Clare Kitchen of Love. Each Tuesday, the charity feeds the hungry, indigent, sick, and housebound within Lucea's environs.