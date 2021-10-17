'Seaduced', Barbados

'Seaduced', BarbadosSunday, October 17, 2021
|
Seaduced
5 bedrooms/5 bathrooms/2 powder rooms
Floor Area: 6,400 sq ft
Land Area: 30,709 sq ft
Located on the 16th Fairway on Royal Westmoreland Golf Course
in the Royal Westmoreland Estate
• The newly completed home is a high-quality, purpose-built, stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom villa ideally positioned overlooking the 16th Fairway of Royal Westmoreland's world renowned golf resort in Barbados.
• This one-off, architecturally designed luxury villa encompasses some 6,400 sq ft laid out over two storeys and includes a media room, gym/office, laundry and staff area, an open plan living, dining and kitchen courtyard around a central bridged water feature.
• Contemporary interiors abound offering a bespoke style of modern design blended with an external Caribbean flair.
• The entrance to the house has been created with a unique wooden welcome bridge over moving water. The indoor living spaces open onto a large undercover terrace that features both a wet bar and an al fresco cook station, located at opposite ends to each other, perfectly framing the large, negative-edge swimming pool, ideally positioned to overlook the golf course and sea beyond. Steps on either side of the pool lead down to a substantial sun deck.
• An illuminated, wood featured staircase leads to the first floor where the remaining three en-suite guest bedrooms are situated as well as the large primary suite located in the top left-hand corner of the property to take full advantage of the south-west view. All the bedrooms are fully fitted with tall European-style, built-in closets, complemented with clean and contemporary-styled bathrooms. Externally, the property features a purpose-built carport for two cars, a gated entrance, and fully landscaped flood-lit gardens.
• The villa also comes with planning permission for a sizable two-bedroom, and a two-bathroom guest cottage that can be constructed later, should the need arise.
Seaduced is available fully furnished (turnkey), complete and ready for immediate occupation.
Barbados Luxury Listings
Website: barbadosluxurylistings.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/barbadosluxurylistings/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/barbadosluxurylistings
LI: https://www.linkedin.com/company/barbados-luxury-listings
