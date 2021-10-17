Home for the Pandemic

The renovation of the master bathroom was a game-changer!

Over the years and at the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, home was the safest place to be. After a while, however, everything looked the same. I had done a little change of wall colour here and there, bought new accessories such as cushions and vases, and some new art to change up the space, but the master bathroom was stuck in the 90s when I first bought my house. In fact, I had stopped using it and was using the guest bathroom that I had renovated using Kohler products and accessories.

Having completed this renovation, I decided to tackle my misses bathroom. The inspiration came from a paint colour, Blazin Blue (mixed paint from Hardware & Lumber), which I absolutely fell in love with and when it is juxtaposed against pure white trims and polished chrome…can I say, bathroom nirvana! The combination was absolutely delish. So, with the help of a friend, the bathroom was gutted. I spared no expense. New tiles from Creative Building Finishes, soaking tub from Unique Living, vanity from Tile City and Home Centre, and Kohler (Purist Collection with its sexy lines and gentle curves in polished chrome) fixtures and fittings. The leaning shelf I had for years. All I did was change the colour to make it fit in the room.

Once the bathroom was completed, the misses bedroom beckoned. I chose to install laminate over the existing tiles (cheaper because I did not have to remove the existing tiles, thus making it easier and cleaner…no dust, also easy to clean) purchased from Dougall's Flooring. I also bought a new bed set that was built by a local artisan. I also changed the colour on the walls. I chose various shades of blues and greys that reflect the changing nature of the ocean. These colours are calming, gentle on the eyes and soothing to the soul. I love being outdoors, so they also bring the outside in; I feel like I am living in the ocean.

Overall, I am extremely satisfied with the completed renovations. I can say I am finally home and I will be here for a while.

— Pauline Edie