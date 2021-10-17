SUSTAINABLE DESIGN — How to Thrive in an Uncertain Future

There are many definitions of the word 'sustainable' but one of the simplest and most profound in relation to design is the intersection of three key considerations: the economy, the society and the environment. One of the earliest promoters of the concept was environmentalist Paul Hawken, who wrote in his 1994 book The Ecology of Commerce: “Sustainability is an economic state where the demands placed upon the environment by people and commerce can be met without reducing the capacity of the environment to provide for future generations. It can also be expressed in the simple terms of an economic golden rule for the restorative economy: Leave the world better than you found it, take no more than you need, try not to harm life or the environment, make amends if you do.” This approach has been tempered by economic and other global development considerations over the past 30 years but is becoming increasingly relevant in the present day.

The Jamaican Context

The Caribbean region is inherently climate-sensitive with our life and livelihoods inextricably linked to our environment which results in a reality of recurring, persistent and increasing vulnerability. The region produces less than 1% of the global greenhouse gas emissions but is one of the most vulnerable to the effects of the resulting effects of climate change including increased weather extremes and heat stress. Jamaica is listed as having the second highest economic risk exposure to two or more climate change-related hazards and Kingston is among the first cities in the world projected to reach climate departure in 2023. Add to this the public health effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and planning for this uncertain future is critical not only for us to survive, recover from, and even thrive in our changing climatic conditions. Though Jamaica, by its size and economy, remains somewhat reliant on global supply chains, there are opportunities to plan for a more sustainable outlook.

Vulnerability + Innovation = Resilience

Good design is needed to address vulnerability and build on the opportunities for adaptation and resilience. This includes the ability to understand potential impacts and to take appropriate action before, during, and after a particular event, to minimise negative effects and maintain the ability to respond to increasingly unpredictable situations. The sustainable response is relevant to all areas of our society: From the construction to the hospitality industries, from finance to manufacturing, from health care to fashion — we all can contribute to creating a more resilient future by design.

Consumer-Driven Sustainability

Sustainability has become a leading priority as both environmental and social concerns rise to the top of the public agenda spurred by increasing awareness. The focus of the new conscious consumer has been shifting from being about consumption and excess to more sustainable concerns including the environmental, social, and economic impact of the products and services they utilise. Considerations from the manufacturing process to the source of the materials and labour, as well as the overall ethos of a brand that aligns with personal values is becoming increasingly popular.

With the growing interest in sustainability, ethics, and wellness as a key element of design and implementation, there are now a variety of international standards and certifications in this regard. It is critical for us as Jamaicans, however, to also focus on a more nuanced definition that is inspired by the use of local materials, honours our traditions, and builds a stronger connection between design and nature as we chart our sustainable future.

'Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.' — Maya Angelou

Heather Pinnock leads the Urban Development Corporation of Jamaica and is a champion of sustainable tropical living. She's deeply committed to an equitable and resilient future for Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the world.

Contact: @HeatherPinnock on LinkedIn, Twitter or other Social Platforms.