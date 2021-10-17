Space is the new LUXURY...

It's something we've long known and appreciated in the region. Barbados Luxury Listings, with affiliates One Caribbean Estates, presents:

Villa Tamarindo

5-Bedroom/5-Bathroom Villa

Floor Area: 13,174 sq ft

Land Size: 46,113 sq ft

Beachfront Property

Holetown, St James

Barbados West Coast

• This magnificent villa has been designed by renowned local architect Larry Warren.

• The design of this property incorporates a traditional mix of classic West Indian architecture with world-class contemporary interiors.

• Villa Tamarindo is one of four new luxury private beachfront residences set on a prime piece of wooded land north of Sandy Lane and south of Holetown, St James.

• Villa Tamarindo sits on 700 feet of beach frontage and is surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens and mature mahogany trees, preserving the essence of the site.

• The property oozes luxury, elegance, and comfort, all the things that make for an exquisite villa. The home also benefits from wonderful indoor and outdoor spaces for both living and entertaining.

• The 44-ft swimming pool and terrace are slightly raised from the beachfront providing privacy and making your stay more comfortable. Enjoy spending time with your family and friends in this beautiful location. Make memories to last a lifetime at Villa Tamarindo.

• Contemporary interiors seamlessly spread across the villa which features 5-bedroom suites, 5 bathrooms and 2 powder rooms.

• The villa sits against a backdrop of carefully landscaped grounds for guests to escape and relax. Expansive beach views are visible from almost every room.

• The 44-foot swimming pool and terrace are slightly raised from the beachfront providing privacy and are set amongst mature landscaped gardens.

• Each en-suite bedroom is also fully air-conditioned and offers unrestricted panoramic views of the spectacular blue ocean from an expansive terrace and sundeck.

• The en-suite bathrooms all feature unrivalled finishes. Within the property, there is also a yoga studio, media room and high-specification chef's kitchen where a private chef will cater to your every need.

• This home is private, fully enclosed, and gated, with a state-of-the-art security system and nightly security service in place.

