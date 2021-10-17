Bold, Beautiful Bathrooms

I love wallpaper! It's no secret. When I embarked on this decorating journey, wallpapering is what I most wanted to do. My hope was to create feature walls in all the spaces that I did.

I know that there is still a huge aversion to wallpaper by some, and I hope to change that, one room at a time.

On occasion, I come upon clients who are open to wallpapering; enthusiastic, as a matter of fact, and for me, this makes for rooms decorating dreams are made of! And when they allow me the leverage to create bold and beautiful spaces incorporating wallpaper, then I am more than happy to oblige.

The bathroom is not a room that one would normally imagine wallpaper, but I can assure you there are many wonderful, high-quality papers that are suitable for bathrooms, so if you desire much more than just tiles or paint, consider wallpaper.

There is so much design room that you are allowed when designing a bathroom, from calm and tranquil with a luxurious spa feel, to bold and dramatic. The spa feel is perfect for principal suites and main bathrooms where a serene and calming environment is desired. The bold and dramatic is usually reserved for powder rooms or guest bathrooms to add character to the space, an element of surprise; something for people to talk about. Today, we're here for the dramatic!

Bathroom 1: Chinoiserie Heaven

This client required absolutely no convincing to create this pretty powder room to go with her chinoiserie escape home office. The room of course started with the fabulous wallpaper, then all we needed, the vanity, mirror and fixtures, just very easily fell into place.

Details:

• The high-gloss finish on this cobalt blue vanity is the perfect pop against the wallpaper. It features hardy crystal knobs and modern tapered gold legs.

• “Chinoiserie” is a colonial interpretation of Asian design. So the blue Asian bamboo design mirror is perfect for the Asian theme.

• Nothing in design says luxurious more than gold. So we went with an old gold widespread faucet and gold hotel towel rack.

• And to top it all off, a fantastically dramatic crystal and gold chandelier.

Bathroom 2: Wrapped in Marble

One half of this client duo required much convincing to go with wallpaper in the powder room. The adjoining living space was calm and serene with subtle marble accents so I wanted to complement the space and add something bold and beautiful to delight guests.

I chose a large format paper that maximised the pattern and minimised the join lines so it was a single continuous flow of obsidian in the small space.

This small powder room didn't require too much more once the wallpaper was up, so I fabricated a marble pedestal and topped it with an asymmetrical vessel sink. I sourced a mirror that mimicked the asymmetric shape of the sink and as always, drama in the lighting. I chose a crystal and chrome wall sconce to add a bit of bling, and complemented the ceiling lights in the adjoining passage.

If these bold and beautiful wall-papered spaces don't convince you to take a chance on wallpapers, I don't know what will!

— Angelie Spencer