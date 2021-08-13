Celebration time: Our athletes have done it again!

Over seventeen exciting days of competition, Team Jamaica put on a spectacular show in front of the world at the 2020 Olympic Tokyo Games and they have made our island proud.

Throughout the Games we all witnessed grit, sacrifice, determination and humility in both victory and defeat on display as our athletes boldly and bravely overcame the challenges posed.

Scotiabank joins all of Jamaica in saying thank you and congratulates the athletes, coaches, technical staff and all those working tirelessly behind the scenes to support this tremendous effort.

We remain in constant awe of the sustained athletic prowess demonstrated by our senior athletes and we are filled with hope at the promise demonstrated by the next generation of champions. We were also pleased to witness Jamaica's trailblazing debut in other areas of sport outside of the track.

There is no doubt that Jamaica's Olympic future is in good hands and their performances have served as both inspiration and proof that as a nation we can rise to any occasion.

As main sponsors of the Jamaica Observer's print coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Games, we were delighted each day as the O Team delivered exhilarating reporting of both the Games and the rich cultural experiences that unfolded in Tokyo each day. Again, we are indeed happy to have made it possible for Jamaicans both at home and in the Diaspora to track the progress and relive the performances of our athletes in this way.

Scotiabank has always been involved in supporting and enhancing the Olympic experience for both our customers and members of the public by way of sponsorships, giveaways and the media partnerships.

We do this because we believe that major championships like the Olympics present an opportunity for us to help galvanise the society in a positive way and it is our hope that the performances of our athletes will long remain as a symbol of our resilience as Jamaicans as we continue to face the uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

As we look to the future, we take this opportunity to again offer our encouragement and congratulations to our athletes who inspire all of us to achieve their fullest potential. Well done Team Jamaica!

Tonya Russell is Scotiabank's senior marketing manager, Caribbean Central and North