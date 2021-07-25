Find scholarships and bursaries to finance your studies

HERE is a list of some of the scholarships and bursaries available, with deadlines in the coming days or weeks. A full list for each major university can be found at mona.uwi.edu/osf/scholarships-bursaries for The University of the West Indies (UWI), where the deadline for most offers has been extended to July 31, 2021; and at utech.edu.jm/admissions/dsf/financial-aid/scholarships for the University of Technology (UTech), where the deadline for the majority of the funding options has been extended to July 30, 2021.

JLP NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS

Jamaicans who have been accepted to university and are between ages 17 and 25 can now apply for one of the six Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) National Scholarships for 2021.

The scholarships, which aim to provide educational opportunities for students who pursue specific subject areas, are this year named in honour of past ministers who were part of a Government formed by the JLP.

The scholarships are:

• The Honourable Dr Mavis Gilmore Peterson Scholarship for Mathematics/Sciences (Postgraduate)

• The Honourable Douglas Vaz Scholarship for Economics

• The Honourable Jeanette Grant Woodham Scholarship for Creative Industries Management

• The Honourable Ryan Peralto Scholarship for Computer Science/Cyber Security

• The Honourable Ambassador Anthony Johnson Scholarship for International Relations

• The Honourable Edwin Allen Scholarship Rewarding Potential and Perseverance.

These scholarships will be awarded to individuals with a strong record of academic achievement who demonstrate a concern for others, a commitment to community and country, strong leadership potential and exemplary character.

VALUE: The 2021 scholarships will each value up to $500,000 per year for a maximum of three years and will be tenable at UWI, UTech, Northern Caribbean University, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, or the Caribbean Maritime University.

APPLY AT: scholarships.jamaicalabourparty.com

DEADLINE: The application period started July 19 and continues to August 19, 2021.

THE INSURANCE ASSOCIATION OF THE CARIBBEAN, INC ANNUAL INSURANCE SCHOLARSHIP

The Insurance Association of the Caribbean, Inc in association with Sagicor Life, is awarding The Insurance Association of the Caribbean, Inc Annual Insurance Scholarship. This is to encourage young scholars to take insurance, actuarial science and risk management courses, while receiving the financial support they need to complete their degrees.

VALUE: US$2,000 to go toward tuition fees

CRITERIA:

*A Caribbean national

*A graduate or an undergraduate student at one of the three UWI campuses

*Good academic standing

*A major in insurance, risk management or actuarial science or an interest in pursuing a career in an insurance-related field.

APPLY AT: mona.uwi.edu/osf/scholarships-bursaries

DEADLINE: August 31, 2021

MARGARET MOODY SCHOLARSHIP

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) is now accepting applications for the Margaret Moody Scholarship, open to persons with disabilities who are registered with the council.

The Margaret Moody Scholarship fund was established to support persons with disabilities who are pursuing tertiary-level education.

The objectives are to provide financial assistance, encourage academic excellence, and increase the intellectual and vocational capacities of persons with disabilities.

VALUE: Two recipients will each receive scholarships amounting to $150,000 to cover tuition, boarding and materials.

CRITERIA: Applicants must be fully registered with the JCPD, pursuing studies at the diploma, associate or bachelor's level, and the application must be accompanied by an acceptance letter from the tertiary institution.

APPLY AT: Application forms are available at the JCPD office at 18 Ripon Road or can be downloaded from the council's website at www.jcpdja.com

DEADLINE: August 6, 2021.

JN PEP SCHOLARSHIPS

The Jamaica National Foundation is now accepting applications for its Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Parish Scholarship and its JN Bank Easi-Save County Scholarship.

The student must have completed the 2021 PEP and the child or parent must have a relationship with a JN Group company for at least one year — either as a member/customer/client of JN Bank, JN Fund Managers, JNGI, JN Life Insurance, JNSBL, JAA or JN Money Services Limited. In the case of the JN Bank Easi-Save County Scholarship, the child must have completed the 2021 PEP, must have an active JN Bank Easi-Save account, and should not be a recipient of government scholarships.

APPLY AT: jnfoundation.com/jn-scholarships

DEADLINE: July 28, 2021.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS SCHOLARSHIP

If you are a Jamaican student studying at The UWI, Mona or UTech, then this scholarship programme could be the right opportunity for you. PwC also provides mentorship and the opportunity to join the firm through its internship programme.

The award is available to Jamaican nationals who are pursuing a bachelor's degree in management studies (accounting option), and are registered in the final year of the degree programme.

VALUE: $280,000

CRITERIA: The awards will be based on a record of high academic achievement, proven leadership qualities, and demonstrable involvement in co-curricular, extra-curricular and/or community activities.

APPLY AT: pwc.com/jm/en/careers/students/scholarship.html

DEADLINE: July 31, 2021.

EDUCARE GRANT, NHF

The National Health Fund (NHF) EduCare Grant Programme provides assistance to students currently enrolled in a degree programme relating to the delivery of health care. Students must have completed their second year of study. All students applying to the financial grant programme are required to complete the NHF EduCare Grant application form. If approved, a bonding agreement must be signed with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

OTHER CRITERIA: Proof of Jamaican citizenship, challenges with the payment of tuition fees, pursuit of degree in a health care-related field, evidence of community service (awards, letters acknowledging participation, etc).

APPLY AT: nhf.org.jm/educare

DEADLINE: July 31, 2021.

THE ALBERT “BERTIE” MORRIS SCHOLARSHIP

CRITERIA: Along with the applications, students should submit an essay stating their career goals, their extra curricular involvement, and how their degree of choice will help in Jamaica's development.

APPLY AT: jpscu.com/resources/forms/

DEADLINE: Application forms, along with all relevant documents, must be submitted by Friday, July 30 to the Marketing Department, 65 ¾ Half Way Tree Road, Kingston 10.

This bursary is presented to members' children who recently got their PEP results and will be entering secondary school in September. The provision of bursaries is one way in which the credit union demonstrates commitment to its members.

Since 1998 the credit union has contributed over $13 million to educating members' children. A total 51 scholarships and bursaries will be awarded.

APPLY AT: jpscu.com/resources/forms/

DEADLINE: Completed application form must be returned to 65 ¾ Half-Way-Tree Road, Kingston 10 no later than Friday, July 30, 2021.

JAMAICA ENERGY PARTNERS SCHOLARSHIP

The Jamaica Energy Partners group offers 10 recipients scholarships and grants valuing $250,000 and $180,000, respectively, each per school year and payable per semester to cover tuition, books and equipment required for courses.

Applicants must have lived within key areas listed in Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine for a minimum of five years. Scholarships are awarded for study at recognised/accredited tertiary institutions to students 21 and younger who demonstrate academic excellence and/or financial need.

APPLY: jamenergy.com/our-promise/scholarship/

DEADLINE: July 31, 2021.

INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS OF JAMAICA scholarship

This scholarship is awarded to a third-year accounting major at the School of Business Administration, UTech.

APPLY AT: utech.edu.jm/admissions/dsf/financial-aid/scholarships

DEADLINE: July 30, 2021.

DR PAMELA DACAMARA & DR KARL MASSIAH SCHOLARSHIP

Up to three awards are given of up to US$10,000 for years two to five for students registered in the Faculty of Medical Sciences at UWI, Mona, pursuing a five-year medical degree (MBBS only).

The students must demonstrate financial need and be involved in community and voluntary activities.

APPLY AT: mona.uwi.edu/osf/scholarships-bursaries

DEADLINE: September 5, 2021.

DR TULSI DYAL SINGH SCHOLARSHIP IN SPORT

This scholarship is valued at US$3,000 and is available to registered, full-time undergraduate students at UWI who are registered in the Faculty of Sport and are in the second or final year of their degree programme, and who maintain high academic performance based on the results of the previous year's university examinations. They should also have verifiable financial need, be involved in co-curricular/community activities, and show leadership qualities.

APPLY AT: mona.uwi.edu/osf/scholarships-bursaries

DEADLINE: July 31, 2021.

DIGICEL SCHOLARSHIP FOR STUDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

This scholarship, valued at $145,000, is awarded to Caribbean nationals entering level two or three of their study at the UWI, Mona campus or UTech, and who are registered in either the Faculty of Science & Technology or Humanities & Education with a major in physics, electronics, digital technology, or computer science; or the Faculty of Social Sciences with a major in management studies (accounting, finance, marketing or human resources). At UTech, the applicant should be registered in the School of Technical & Vocational Studies & Faculty of Engineering & Computing (excluding Civil & Chemical Engineering).

The award will be based on academic performance, verifiable financial need, registration with the Office of Special Student Services, and demonstrable involvement in co-curricular activities.

APPLY AT: mona.uwi.edu/osf/scholarships/digicel-scholarship-students-special-needs and utech.edu.jm/admissions/dsf/financial-aid/scholarships.

DEADLINE: July 31, 2021.