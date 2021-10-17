Home is…Sunday, October 17, 2021
What is a home? Home is more than a physical structure or a place to shelter from the elements. Home is a collection of memories. Home is where you feel safe. Home reflects those who dwell there. Home is deeply personal and no two homes will ever be the same thanks to the vast array of designs and décor elements that are at our disposal.
Designing a home for a family of four presents its own unique challenges and opportunities. When my fiancé Dylan (now husband) and I decided to buy our first home together I had no idea that the merging of two lives into one household would result in a five-year-and-counting renovation and design project. We went from “mine” to “ours” and from “I” to “we”, not instantly, but gradually as we picked and chose from and combed through the pieces we had both acquired over the years. The result was a melting pot of our combined design styles: casual chic meets modern tastemaker. Together we've created not only a place we call home for us but also for our twin daughters, Amari and Zein.
Although we started with great bones, the 1960s bungalow ranch-style house we acquired needed more love and care than we had anticipated, and like your favourite HGTV show it came with a long list of hidden renovation realities. But one thing we were both clear on was the need to preserve the original character of the house as we updated this property into our home.
Janelle Pantry-Coke
Creative Director
Spaces Ltd
www.spacesjamaica.com
