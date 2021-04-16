Prime minister hails Wayne DaCosta's contribution to racing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has hailed the contribution made by the late horse racing trainer Wayne DaCosta to the industry.

DaCosta died on the morning of March 24, 2021 in hospital from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Prime Minister Holness said DaCosta has made an invaluable contribution to the horse racing industry in Jamaica.

Holness then extended his condolence to the family and friends of DaCosta.

Holness noted that DaCosta played a significant role in Jamaica's horse racing industry for more than four decades.

“He won the trainers' title 18 times, the most by any trainer in the country. He won the Triple Crown two times, with War Zone in 1996 and She's A Maneater in 2017,” the prime minister tweeted.

“He also won the Diamond Mile at Caymanas Park four times, twice with Seeking My Dream and twice with She's A Maneater. DaCosta has made an invaluable contribution to the horse racing industry in Jamaica. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.