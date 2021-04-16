Readers comment on the passing of Wayne DaCosta

Readers comment on the passing of Wayne DaCostaFriday, April 16, 2021
|
THE following are comments taken from the Jamaica Observer's website following the passing of trainer Wayne DaCosta.
CeeCee
Wow, walk good.
Darmic
Oh man! Didn't even know the man was sick, or hospitalised. His son Jason has 3 horses running at Mahoning Downs today. He probably will scratch them.
Dela vega
The man that trained the best horse ever to race at Caymanas Park ( She's A Maneater) and he has played a noticeable role in supporting the jockey who won the most championships in Jamaica 6 times (Omar “Champo” Walker). Won nearly all the Diamond Mile except the one that Will In Charge won because the top filly bolted. He also used Run Thatcher Run to seal his 18th championship that “Baba” Nunes should have won easily in 2018. Won the 2020 Jamaica Derby unexpectedly ( King Arthur), and bought back a rejuvenated Hover Craft. Caymanas Park, no doubt, has lost a giant in the sport as he will be sorely missed and he will be talked about for a very long time. May his soul RIP (“PAWDI”).
XAMYCA
A shocking and huge loss to his family and the racehorse industry...his name is synonymous with Caymanas Park. Wow...this virus come fi kill wi off.
Tony Thompson
Rest well, Mr DaCosta.
Griffiths68
For whom the bell tolls, Rest. In. Peace!
Hapley63
A legend indeed. RIP.
Mike Graham
One of the greats. Walk good.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy