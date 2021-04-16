Readers comment on the passing of Wayne DaCosta

THE following are comments taken from the Jamaica Observer's website following the passing of trainer Wayne DaCosta.

CeeCee

Wow, walk good.

Darmic

Oh man! Didn't even know the man was sick, or hospitalised. His son Jason has 3 horses running at Mahoning Downs today. He probably will scratch them.

Dela vega

The man that trained the best horse ever to race at Caymanas Park ( She's A Maneater) and he has played a noticeable role in supporting the jockey who won the most championships in Jamaica 6 times (Omar “Champo” Walker). Won nearly all the Diamond Mile except the one that Will In Charge won because the top filly bolted. He also used Run Thatcher Run to seal his 18th championship that “Baba” Nunes should have won easily in 2018. Won the 2020 Jamaica Derby unexpectedly ( King Arthur), and bought back a rejuvenated Hover Craft. Caymanas Park, no doubt, has lost a giant in the sport as he will be sorely missed and he will be talked about for a very long time. May his soul RIP (“PAWDI”).

XAMYCA

A shocking and huge loss to his family and the racehorse industry...his name is synonymous with Caymanas Park. Wow...this virus come fi kill wi off.

Tony Thompson

Rest well, Mr DaCosta.

Griffiths68

For whom the bell tolls, Rest. In. Peace!

Hapley63

A legend indeed. RIP.

Mike Graham

One of the greats. Walk good.