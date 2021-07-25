Scholarships: The summer 2021 guide

Scholarships: The summer 2021 guideSunday, July 25, 2021
THE most obvious benefit of scholarships is that they make access to education easier for those who may not have had it, by removing that barrier of being able to fund an educational pursuit. For some students, this is the only way to academic achievement, and in response to the need, more and more companies and organisations have come forward to offer help to students in need, and students who are top performers.
What are some of the options available to students in the secondary and tertiary space at this time? Applications for several of the top scholarships closed out in June and early July, but COVID has meant that several others have had to amend their deadlines to match the release of results for both primary- and secondary-level exams.
With students gearing up to start, and continue, secondary school and college between August and October, we've compiled a guide to making the most of those scholarships and bursaries that are still available.
Check out the next several pages for these scholarships that we scouted around for, and a guide to nabbing them, that could make your journey to secondary school or college more affordable.
