PHOTO: SWEEPERS

Friday, August 13, 2021

Jamaica's queens of sprint pose with the national flag after sweeping the women's 100m medals at the recent Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan. Siver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (left) and bronze medallist Shericka Jackson (right) sandwich gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah. (Photo: Collin Reid courtesy of Supreme Ventures, Courts and Alliance Investments)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT