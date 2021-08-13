Tokyo Olympics medals table (final)Friday, August 13, 2021
|
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
United States 39 41 33 113
China 38 32 18 88
Japan 27 14 17 58
Great Britain 22 21 22 65
Russian OC 20 28 23 71
Australia 17 7 22 46
Netherlands 10 12 14 36
France 10 12 11 33
Germany 10 11 16 37
Italy 10 10 20 40
Canada 7 6 11 24
Brazil 7 6 8 21
New Zealand 7 6 7 20
Cuba 7 3 5 15
Hungary 6 7 7 20
South Korea 6 4 10 20
Poland 4 5 5 14
Czech Republic 4 4 3 11
Kenya 4 4 2 10
Norway 4 2 2 8
Jamaica 4 1 4 9
Spain 3 8 6 17
Sweden 3 6 0 9
Switzerland 3 4 6 13
Denmark 3 4 4 11
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Iran 3 2 2 7
Serbia 3 1 5 9
Belgium 3 1 3 7
Bulgaria 3 1 2 6
Slovenia 3 1 1 5
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5
Georgia 2 5 1 8
Taiwan 2 4 6 12
Turkey 2 2 9 13
Greece 2 1 1 4
Uganda 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Ireland 2 0 2 4
Israel 2 0 2 4
Qatar 2 0 1 3
Bahamas 2 0 0 2
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Ukraine 1 6 12 19
Belarus 1 3 3 7
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
India 1 2 4 7
Hong Kong 1 2 3 6
Philippines 1 2 1 4
Slovakia 1 2 1 4
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Austria 1 1 5 7
Egypt 1 1 4 6
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Ethiopia 1 1 2 4
Portugal 1 1 2 4
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Thailand 1 0 1 2
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Colombia 0 4 1 5
Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7
Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5
Armenia 0 2 2 4
Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 3 4
Argentina 0 1 2 3
San Marino 0 1 2 3
Jordan 0 1 1 2
Malaysia 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
Bahrain 0 1 0 1
Lithuania 0 1 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
North Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8
Mexico 0 0 4 4
Finland 0 0 2 2
Botswana 0 0 1 1
Burkina 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Moldova 0 0 1 1
Syria 0 0 1 1
