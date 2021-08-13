Tokyo Olympics medals table (final)

Friday, August 13, 2021

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 39 41 33 113 China 38 32 18 88 Japan 27 14 17 58 Great Britain 22 21 22 65 Russian OC 20 28 23 71 Australia 17 7 22 46 Netherlands 10 12 14 36 France 10 12 11 33 Germany 10 11 16 37 Italy 10 10 20 40 Canada 7 6 11 24 Brazil 7 6 8 21 New Zealand 7 6 7 20 Cuba 7 3 5 15 Hungary 6 7 7 20 South Korea 6 4 10 20 Poland 4 5 5 14 Czech Republic 4 4 3 11 Kenya 4 4 2 10 Norway 4 2 2 8 Jamaica 4 1 4 9 Spain 3 8 6 17 Sweden 3 6 0 9 Switzerland 3 4 6 13 Denmark 3 4 4 11 Croatia 3 3 2 8 Iran 3 2 2 7 Serbia 3 1 5 9 Belgium 3 1 3 7 Bulgaria 3 1 2 6 Slovenia 3 1 1 5 Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5 Georgia 2 5 1 8 Taiwan 2 4 6 12 Turkey 2 2 9 13 Greece 2 1 1 4 Uganda 2 1 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 Ireland 2 0 2 4 Israel 2 0 2 4 Qatar 2 0 1 3 Bahamas 2 0 0 2 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Ukraine 1 6 12 19 Belarus 1 3 3 7 Romania 1 3 0 4 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 India 1 2 4 7 Hong Kong 1 2 3 6 Philippines 1 2 1 4 Slovakia 1 2 1 4 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Austria 1 1 5 7 Egypt 1 1 4 6 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 Ethiopia 1 1 2 4 Portugal 1 1 2 4 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Latvia 1 0 1 2 Thailand 1 0 1 2 Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 0 1 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 Colombia 0 4 1 5 Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7 Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5 Armenia 0 2 2 4 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3 Mongolia 0 1 3 4 Argentina 0 1 2 3 San Marino 0 1 2 3 Jordan 0 1 1 2 Malaysia 0 1 1 2 Nigeria 0 1 1 2 Bahrain 0 1 0 1 Lithuania 0 1 0 1 Namibia 0 1 0 1 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8 Mexico 0 0 4 4 Finland 0 0 2 2 Botswana 0 0 1 1 Burkina 0 0 1 1 Ghana 0 0 1 1 Grenada 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Moldova 0 0 1 1 Syria 0 0 1 1

