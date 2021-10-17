With sustainability at the core of the business, Anna Ward, founder of Veeva Home, is creating a space for high-quality products showcasing the talent of Jamaican artisans.

When she returned to Jamaica in 2016, Ward was eager to reconnect with her homeland and discover what was being made locally and sustainably. The talent was there, but there was a need to break through the limitations of the designs that crowded the market.

It was on these exploratory trips that she noticed the increasing levels of plastic pollution islandwide. Even in the remotest areas of the mountains and along the island's shores, it was impossible to avoid the plastic pollution.

Inspired to help make a change, in 2021, Veeva Home was launched with the clear vision to encourage local, sustainable manufacturing while helping to decrease plastic consumption and celebrate the beauty of island life.

The home décor line is only one component of Veeva Home, where simple, classic designs merge functionality with sustainability.

Developing relationships with the artisans and local manufacturers has been an enriching experience as they share their energy and love for their craft. Veeva Home is currently engaged with over 10 local artisans and manufacturers from across the island and the list continues to grow.

One of the Veeva Home artisans has been developing his woodworking skills for over 40 years, dating back to his time at the Mico University College. Taking fallen trees and giving them a second life as something beautiful fuelled his transition from a primary school teacher to a full-time woodworker. His wooden bowls are a staple in the home décor line, and he continues to work with younger people in the community, passing on the learned skills.

Veeva Home is about providing a space for the artisans' work, increasing the market for their products and bringing new ideas to their customers. This collaboration has already borne fruit, with so much more to come from Veeva Home and their roster of artisans and manufacturers.

Veeva Home

WhatsApp #: 876-891-7860

Kingston, Jamaica

Instagram: @veevahome