Veeva HomeSunday, October 17, 2021
|
With sustainability at the core of the business, Anna Ward, founder of Veeva Home, is creating a space for high-quality products showcasing the talent of Jamaican artisans.
When she returned to Jamaica in 2016, Ward was eager to reconnect with her homeland and discover what was being made locally and sustainably. The talent was there, but there was a need to break through the limitations of the designs that crowded the market.
It was on these exploratory trips that she noticed the increasing levels of plastic pollution islandwide. Even in the remotest areas of the mountains and along the island's shores, it was impossible to avoid the plastic pollution.
Inspired to help make a change, in 2021, Veeva Home was launched with the clear vision to encourage local, sustainable manufacturing while helping to decrease plastic consumption and celebrate the beauty of island life.
The home décor line is only one component of Veeva Home, where simple, classic designs merge functionality with sustainability.
Developing relationships with the artisans and local manufacturers has been an enriching experience as they share their energy and love for their craft. Veeva Home is currently engaged with over 10 local artisans and manufacturers from across the island and the list continues to grow.
One of the Veeva Home artisans has been developing his woodworking skills for over 40 years, dating back to his time at the Mico University College. Taking fallen trees and giving them a second life as something beautiful fuelled his transition from a primary school teacher to a full-time woodworker. His wooden bowls are a staple in the home décor line, and he continues to work with younger people in the community, passing on the learned skills.
Veeva Home is about providing a space for the artisans' work, increasing the market for their products and bringing new ideas to their customers. This collaboration has already borne fruit, with so much more to come from Veeva Home and their roster of artisans and manufacturers.
Veeva Home
WhatsApp #: 876-891-7860
Kingston, Jamaica
Instagram: @veevahome
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy