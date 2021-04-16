Wayne DaCosta, OD was Mr Racing

Wayne DaCosta, OD was Mr RacingFriday, April 16, 2021
|
Wayne DaCosta was all racing. He dedicated his life to the sport and had some great moments with horses like War Zone, Thornbird, Run Tat Run, Perfect Neighbour, Good Prospect, Mr Sensational, Seeking My Dream, She's A Maneater, King Arthur, Ahwhofah and Hover Craft among others.
Come rain or come shine, Wayne was always at the track tending to his horses. He was the embodiment of racing and indeed his passing closes an era of profound achievement.
That Wayne DaCosta achieved and scaled untold heights are beyond doubt as his record of being champion trainer 18 times will attest.
Yet apart from saddling 2,290 winners, the most by any trainer in Jamaica, Wayne had a deep knowledge of racing which was accumulated over the many years he plied his trade.
He was forever seeking improvements, forever making suggestions to whoever was the promoter at the time and he always wanted the best for his owners.
He can without an ounce of contradiction, without any debate, be described an accomplished horseman and indeed Mr Racing.
Solomon Sharpe
Chairman
Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy