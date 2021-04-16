Wayne DaCosta, OD was Mr Racing

Wayne DaCosta was all racing. He dedicated his life to the sport and had some great moments with horses like War Zone, Thornbird, Run Tat Run, Perfect Neighbour, Good Prospect, Mr Sensational, Seeking My Dream, She's A Maneater, King Arthur, Ahwhofah and Hover Craft among others.

Come rain or come shine, Wayne was always at the track tending to his horses. He was the embodiment of racing and indeed his passing closes an era of profound achievement.

That Wayne DaCosta achieved and scaled untold heights are beyond doubt as his record of being champion trainer 18 times will attest.

Yet apart from saddling 2,290 winners, the most by any trainer in Jamaica, Wayne had a deep knowledge of racing which was accumulated over the many years he plied his trade.

He was forever seeking improvements, forever making suggestions to whoever was the promoter at the time and he always wanted the best for his owners.

He can without an ounce of contradiction, without any debate, be described an accomplished horseman and indeed Mr Racing.

Solomon Sharpe

Chairman

Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited