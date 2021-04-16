Wayne DaCosta's impact will be felt for a long time — Olivia Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Sport Olivia Grange, in paying tribute to late champion trainer Wayne DaCosta, said the legendary impact of the trainer on the sport of horse racing will continue to be felt for a long time in the industry.

DaCosta died in hospital on March 24, after losing his long battle with COVID-19.

In a statement, Grange said, “I join with the family, the racehorse industry, and wider national sports family in mourning the passing of trainer Wayne DaCosta.”

“We had been praying for his full recovery and I had heard through his son, Jason, that Wayne was regaining his strength; so I was shocked to receive this very sad news today,” she added.

She noted that DaCosta served the horse racing industry with distinction.

“His contribution has been mammoth and his impact will continue to be felt for a long time. Wayne DaCosta is simply one of the greatest trainers that Jamaica has produced and he quite rightly won the trainers' title a record 18 times,” Grange said.

“If horse racing is indeed the sport of kings, then Wayne wore his crown with distinction. I offer deepest condolence to his widow, his children, and other members of the family. I ask that we keep them in our prayers at this time,” the minister added.