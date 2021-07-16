'Dances win gold at Olympics'

Ding Dong says the celebratory dance moves done by sprint star Usain Bolt at past Olympics Games was also a win for Jamaican dancehall culture.

“What Usain Bolt had done when he won his first 100 metres when him Nuh Linga and Sweep…when Bolt did that, it shed a different light on dancers in Jamaica. That brought the attention to us that people started to wonder what that person (Bolt) was doing. He just won a 100 metre and this was his celebration. So, you know people fly down after the Olympics to find out wah gwaan. Dem did keep his first homecoming event down a fi him place a country (Trelawny) and we hand fun. The whole Ravers Clavers crew… what he brought to the forefront, to the public, we a try do fi years, and it kinda great cause a lot of athletes saw that they don't have to be so stuck up,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

At his first Olympic Games in 2008, Bolt became the first man in history to win three gold medals and set three world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. With each victory, the now-retired track and field star showed spectators that his legs were also made for dancing.

He was seen doing David “Ice” Smith's Gully Creepa. Smith, who was a member of the Black Roses crew, was murdered five months later.

After subsequent races, Bolt also demonstrated the Nuh Linga and Sweep dances. The former was created by dancer, deejay and founder of Above A Dem Squad, Marlon “Ovamarz” Hardy. The latter was a brainchild of the Ravers Clavers crew.

Ding Dong, a dancer-turned-deejay, is known for popular songs with accompanying dance moves, including Bad Man Forward Bad Man Pull Up, Syvah, Lebeh Lebeh, Flairy, Fling, and Cha Cha Bwoy.

He said he always conceptualises songs that are fit for any occasion.

“My thought process is never to do something for a specific reason. It's always about what I'm feeling at the time and the joy that I'm feeling at the time of recording. I'm mindful of the words that I'm saying because I want my songs to be able to play anywhere at all… Certain songs that are going to be on certain platforms, I want to have a clean, fresh, fun sound. I tend to deliver that in terms of the riddims, in terms of the sound I put into it. I just go with the fun of recording, and after, or even sometimes before I finish recording I say, 'Yow, this is gonna be a big one',” the entertainer added.

Hailing from the Nannyville community in Kingston, Ding Dong (given name is Kemar Ottey) started out as a dancer. He first recorded for producer Danny Champagnie. He later made a guest appearance on Voicemail's Wacky Dip (Tribute to Bogle), which was produced by Don Corleon. He was also featured on Voicemail's next hit Ready to Party, which was also produced by Champagnie.

As the national team gears up to leave for the Tokyo Olympics which runs from July 23- August 8, Ding Dong is encouraging them to do their best.

“We a cheer fi unuh. Each and every one of unuh on the Olympic team— unuh already a champions in our eyes. The world is watching. Just go there go [and] be the greatest you are and do the best you can do. We woulda love fi get all a the medals inna gold, but we accept anything at all — even just the effort...and buss a dance after. Anyone of the dancehall dance or Jamaican dance,” said the entertainer.