'Dream' reawakens

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

FOR approximately 16 months, entertainment stakeholders were going head-to-head with the Government about a reopening of the sector that was closed abruptly due to the novel coronavirus. To promoters' delight, events were permitted between July 1 and August 10, and as such, popular party series Dream Weekend made a comeback in Negril after a one-year hiatus.

The event ran over five days, from August 5- August 9, with seven parties held during that period.

In order to be granted permission, principals of the series had to present an application to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport to see if the arrangements met the requirements. The application was then vetted by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM). The ODPEM then consulted with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the municipal corporation, and any other relevant authority.

Dream promoters implemented stringent measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among patrons.

“We will have a limited capacity, according to our ODPEM approval, as well as stringent COVID-19 protocols before and during the events,” Kamal Bankay, chairman of Dream Entertainment, promoters of the Dream Weekend, told the Jamaica Observer after the first day.

Due to the reduced number of patrons that the event could accommodate this year, season bands were available pre-sold.

“There will be no tickets sold at the gate. We had the scale back the numbers due to COVID restrictions. We must abide by all protocols,” Bankay added.

Testing sites were located close to the redemption centres for the convenience of the patrons, courtesy of MD Link, Omega and Athena. Additionally, sanitised shuttle buses, equipped with sanitisers, were roving the Negril strip to and from events for the convenience of patrons.

Some of the featured acts at the party series were Dexta Daps, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Jahvinci, Iwaata, and 10Tik.