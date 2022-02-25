'Reggae on the Pier' on Sunday

JAMAICA'S celebration of Reggae Month ends on a musical high with Sunday's staging of 'Reggae on the Pier', slated for Port Royal in Kingston.

The concert, filmed at the Port Authority of Jamaica's cruise port at the historic Naval Dockyard, features Derrick Morgan, Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Richie Spice, Christopher Martin, Romain Virgo, and Tarrus Riley. Saxophonist Dean Fraser is the event's musical director.

A live set from Lloyd “King Jammy” James' studio in Waterhouse, Kingston, is also on the bill.

The occasion is a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and VP Records. It will be streamed on the VP Records' YouTube channel and Reggae Month TV as well as on various online platforms, including the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's YouTube and Facebook pages; the Facebook pages of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and that of Minister Olivia Grange; and on PBCJ and TVJ.

“Reggae Month has been phenomenal. Considering the fact that we are still experiencing a pandemic it was important for us at the Ministry of Culture that we still carry on the tradition of having Reggae Month — and Reggae on the Pier is that fusion of history, art, culture and music. We produce these shows, not just for local consumption but for a global audience,” said Alando Terrelonge, state minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Michelle Williams, regional director, Caribbean and Latin America, for powerhouse reggae and dancehall label VP Records, gave more insight into the partnership.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Minister Grange. Last year we did the Beres Hammond concert to bring the curtains down on Reggae Month and we did it in partnership with the ministry, and we decided that this year we would again sponsor the Reggae Month final show. So, we all just came together and started working. We have pulled out all the stops and VP Records is happy to be in partnership the Ministry of Culture as Jamaica celebrates 60 years of Independence,” said Williams.

