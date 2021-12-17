'Royalty' treatment

THE remix of Like Royalty (Still Royal) recorded by Protoje featuring Popcaan, British rapper Pa Salieu and Toddla T is ranked at 25 on Rolling Stone magazine's 50 Best Songs of 2021 list.

The list was revealed last week by the influential American music, politics and pop culture trade publication.

Still Royal is featured on the deluxe edition of Protoje's 2020 album In Search of Lost Time.

Toddla T— a producer, DJ and former disc jock at BBC Radio One in the United Kingdom — produced the remix.

“It feels amazing to be featured on the Rolling Stone list. I'm super surprised to be honest. Still Royal is an underground mix, so just to stand up against all those major artistes and songs on that list, is a very pleasant surprise,” Toddla T said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Number one on the list is Essence by Wiz Kid featuring Tems.

The list also includes popular hits that made the Billboard charts this past year. They include Thot Shit by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Butter by BTS, Rapstar by Polo G, Happier Than Ever by Billie Ellish, Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X, Driver's License by Olivia Rodrigo and Essence by Wizkid featuring Tems.

Toddla T, real name Tom Bell, is from Sheffield in south England. He explained how the link with Protoje came about.

“I've known Protoje for sometime now. I met him in Jamaica at Kingston Dub Wise at the time while I was working at BBC Radio One and we just kept the link. We did a mixtape together in 2012,” said Toddla T.

He added, “Protoje hit me up and said he was doing a bunch of remixes for the album and I picked Like Royalty which was originally produced by Winta James.”

Asked what the accolade signified, Toddla T said: “It's just a nice nod to the art and it's nice to know that people are listening. I'm happy and proud of it.”

Last year Toddla T scored a hit song with Ain't it Different, which was recorded by British rappers Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy. The song, which peaked at number two on the British pop chart, features a sample from No Long Talking, a 1996 hit song by Lady Saw.

Ain't it Different has made charts in several European territories including Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Austria and Belgium. It has been certified platinum in Australia for sales of more than 70,000 and platinum in the United Kingdom for sales exceeding 600,000.

“Being a fan of reggae and dancehall music, obviously that song [ No Long Talking] is seminal. It was one that you heard around the UK in the clubs and it was sampled before in UK garage. That record is so huge and important to UK music today. It's a classic,” Toddla T said at the time.

Toddla T's other production credits include Strike A Pose (a number eight hit for Young T and Bugsey which has been certified platinum), Cause A Commotion (by Bugzy Malone featuring Skip Marley which peaked at number 90), and a remix of Boasty by Wiley featuring Edris Elba, Stefflon Don and Sean Paul which peaked at number 11.

He also produced Differ by Spragga Benz and in 2015, teamed with Protoje for the release of the mixtape England Be Wise.