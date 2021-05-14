10Tik's on a roll

Roll Deep, a street-banger about betrayal and treachery, is a massive hit song for newcomer 10Tik. The single has thrust the former firefighter into dancehall's spotlight.

For Kingston-born 10Tik (real name Carlton Nembhard), Roll Deep stems from a determination to have his voice heard.

“All of this is a blessing an' not so-so hard work alone. I have a strong support team intertwined with family and friends. Through God's blessing, people jus' tek on to di song. All of di magic was in di song,” the singjay said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Released in February, Roll Deep is co-produced by Khaos Music and Collins Close Records.

“What di greater world is now seeing an' paying attention to 10Tik, it wasn't always like dat. It was a few hundred people an' it climbed. Di small circle of people I had around me dat were giving mi di motivation, mi jus' treasure it an' use dem to be di fuel to push forward,” said 10Tik.

Since his teens, 10Tik aspired to be an entertainer. He worked with the Jamaica Fire Brigade for five years before throwing in the towel four years ago.

“From I was 16 years old I have 'musician' in my passport as my occupation. So, from dem time deh, di music was what I wanted to pursue. Di first producer I worked with was Pay Day Music. He was a producer from my community an' him see di talent in mi an' voice mi. Him was di first producer to bring mi to a studio,” he recalled.

Prior to Roll Deep, 10Tik released songs including Gangster, Lead inna Head, Soul of The City, and She Don't Mind.

Originally from Maxfield Avenue in Kingston 13, he also grew up in Rockfort and Mandeville, where he resided with his father, and attended deCarteret College. At age 18 he returned to Kingston.

“I did small jobs before I got into the fire brigade. Right now, I am getting great support from my community and my former co-workers. I was already a star in my community whether I had a hit song or not,” said 10Tik.

Since Roll Deep took off, things have changed for him.

“Well for one, everywhere mi guh, people a recognise mi. Mi nuh used to dat. Dat a one a di most drastic change an' mi a try get used to it,” he said.

While he is happy to be living out his dream as an entertainer, 10Tik admits he took a big chance leaving a stable job.

“It was an intention of mine to get a good, respectable job an' pursue my dream an' talent. When mi realise dat mi a pick up a traction musically inna di wider world, mi decide to put dis down (fireman job). That was four years ago, an' it wasn't an easy decision. Di pay an' di benefits were good,” 10Tik recalled.

Given the popularity of Roll Deep, he has no regrets and his dreams are even bigger.

“Mi waan get di gold an' platinum plaques dem. Mi waa know sey di music is being recognised, mi nuh like weh reggae an' dancehall music naw hit di Billboard (charts) regularly. Wi haffi create ideas weh a teach di people to evolve from di state weh wi deh right now,” he said. “A suh di music a guh live on. Money is not all, without culture, life naw guh nice. Mi just waa set a legacy.”