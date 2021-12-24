10Tik rolls deep

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

FORMER firefighter-turned-dancehall singjay 10Tik scored a massive hit earlier this year with Roll Deep. The street-banger about betrayal and loyality had many singing along due to its relatable lyrics.

For Kingston-born 10Tik (real name Carlton Nembhard), Roll Deep stemmed from a determination to have his voice heard.

“All of this is a blessing, an' not so-so hard work alone. I have a strong support team intertwined with family and friends. Through God's blessing people jus' tek on to di song. All of di magic was in di song,” the singjay told the Jamaica Observer in May.

Released in February, Roll Deep is co-produced by Khaos Music and Collins Close Records. To date it has racked up more than 13 million views on YouTube.

“What di greater world is now seeing an' [with people] paying attention to 10Tik, it wasn't always like dat; it was a few hundred people an' it climbed. Di small circle of people I had around me dat were giving mi di motivation, mi jus' treasure it an' use dem to be di fuel to push forward,” said 10Tik.

Since his teens 10Tik aspired to be an entertainer. He worked with the Jamaica Fire Brigade for five years before throwing in the towel four years ago.

His journey to success had been 10 years in the making.

“From I was 16 years old I have 'musician' in my passport as my occupation. So, from dem time deh, di music was what I wanted to pursue. Di first producer I worked with was Pay Day Music. He was a producer from my community an' him si di talent in mi an' voice mi. Him was di first producer to bring mi to a studio,” he recalled.

After the success of Roll Deep, 10Tik released follow-up songs including We Nuh Like War, Gangsta, and The Real Way.

Originally from Maxfield Avenue in Kingston 13, he also grew up in Rockfort and Mandeville, where he resided with his father and attended deCarteret College. At age 18 he returned to Kingston.

“I did small jobs before I got into the fire brigade. Right now, I am getting great support from my community and my former co-workers. I was already a star in my community — whether I had a hit song or not,” said 10Tik.

Roll Deep's success has been a game-changer for 10Tik.

“Well for one, everywhere mi guh, people a recognise mi. Mi nuh used to dat. Dat a one a di most drastic change, an' mi a try get used to it,” he said.

While he is happy to be living out his dream as an entertainer, 10Tik admits he took a big chance leaving a stable job.

“It was an intention of mine to get a good, respectable job an' pursue my dream an' talent. When mi realise dat mi a pick up a traction musically inna di wider world, mi decide to put dis down [job as a firefighter]. That was four years ago, an' it wasn't an easy decision. Di pay an' di benefits were good,” 10Tik recalled.